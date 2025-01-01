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PostgreSQL
ALTCHA Sentinel supports PostgreSQL 15 and later.
Automatic database migrations, snapshots, and point-in-time recovery (PITR) are fully supported.
Enabling PostgreSQL
To enable PostgreSQL, configure the
POSTGRES_URL environment variable:
Database migrations are applied automatically when the application starts.
PostgreSQL with TLS/SSL
To connect to PostgreSQL over TLS/SSL, add
?sslmode=require to the connection string:
If certificate verification is not required, you can use
?sslmode=no-verify instead.
AWS RDS
When connecting to AWS RDS, no additional TLS configuration is required. The AWS CA bundle is included by default, so you only need to add
?sslmode=require to the connection string.
Custom TLS/SSL Certificates
To use a custom CA certificate or client certificates, configure the following environment variables:
POSTGRES_TLS_CA
POSTGRES_TLS_CERT
POSTGRES_TLS_KEY
See the environment variables documentation for details.