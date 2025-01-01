MySQL

ALTCHA Sentinel supports MySQL 5.6 and later. AWS Aurora 2 and later are also supported.

Automatic database migrations, snapshots, and point-in-time recovery (PITR) are fully supported.

Enabling MySQL

To enable MySQL, configure the MYSQL_URL environment variable:

MYSQL_URL=mysql://user:password@localhost:3306/altcha_sentinel

Database migrations are applied automatically when the application starts.

MySQL with TLS/SSL

To connect to MySQL over TLS/SSL, configure the MYSQL_TLS_* environment variables.

For basic TLS/SSL encryption without providing a custom certificate authority (CA) certificate, set:

MYSQL_TLS_REJECT_UNAUTHORIZED=0

This enables TLS/SSL while disabling certificate verification.

AWS RDS

When connecting to AWS RDS, no additional TLS configuration is required. The AWS CA bundle is included by default.

Custom TLS/SSL Certificates

To use a custom CA certificate or client certificates, configure the following environment variables:

MYSQL_TLS_CA

MYSQL_TLS_CERT

MYSQL_TLS_KEY

For more information, see the environment variables documentation.