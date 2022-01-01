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Databases

ALTCHA Sentinel supports multiple database backends, allowing it to integrate seamlessly with your existing infrastructure and operational requirements.

Key Capabilities

  • Interchangeable database backends
  • Automatic database migrations
  • Database snapshots and point-in-time recovery
  • Cross-backend migration through snapshots
  • Support for both single-node and clustered deployments

Supported Databases

Main Database

The main database stores configuration, application data, audit records, and other persistent state.

BackendVersionPlan
LibSQL0+Professional, Enterprise
MariaDB10.6+Professional, Enterprise
Microsoft SQL Server2022+Enterprise
MySQL5.6+Professional, Enterprise
Oracle21c+Enterprise
PostgreSQL15+Professional, Enterprise
SQLiteAll
TurboliteProfessional, Enterprise

All supported database backends provide automatic schema migrations, snapshots, and point-in-time recovery (PITR).

KV Store (Redis-Compatible)

The KV store is used for shared state, including rate-limiting data, distributed coordination, and pub/sub functionality.

BackendVersion
Redis7+
Valkey7+
Built-in KV Store

ALTCHA Sentinel uses only the Redis string data type and requires support for the EXPIRE [NX] command (Redis/Valkey 7+). Most Redis-compatible databases should work without modification.

For configuration details, see the Redis documentation.

Logs and Analytics

The logs database stores request logs and powers dashboard analytics.

BackendVersionPlan
ClickHouse22.6+Enterprise

By default, logs are stored in the main database. ClickHouse is an optional backend recommended for large-scale deployments with high log volumes and analytics workloads.