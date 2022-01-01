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Databases
ALTCHA Sentinel supports multiple database backends, allowing it to integrate seamlessly with your existing infrastructure and operational requirements.
Key Capabilities
- Interchangeable database backends
- Automatic database migrations
- Database snapshots and point-in-time recovery
- Cross-backend migration through snapshots
- Support for both single-node and clustered deployments
Supported Databases
Main Database
The main database stores configuration, application data, audit records, and other persistent state.
|Backend
|Version
|Plan
|LibSQL
|0+
|Professional, Enterprise
|MariaDB
|10.6+
|Professional, Enterprise
|Microsoft SQL Server
|2022+
|Enterprise
|MySQL
|5.6+
|Professional, Enterprise
|Oracle
|21c+
|Enterprise
|PostgreSQL
|15+
|Professional, Enterprise
|SQLite
|—
|All
|Turbolite
|—
|Professional, Enterprise
All supported database backends provide automatic schema migrations, snapshots, and point-in-time recovery (PITR).
KV Store (Redis-Compatible)
The KV store is used for shared state, including rate-limiting data, distributed coordination, and pub/sub functionality.
|Backend
|Version
|Redis
|7+
|Valkey
|7+
|Built-in KV Store
|—
ALTCHA Sentinel uses only the Redis
string data type and requires support for the
EXPIRE [NX] command (Redis/Valkey 7+). Most Redis-compatible databases should work without modification.
For configuration details, see the Redis documentation.
Logs and Analytics
The logs database stores request logs and powers dashboard analytics.
|Backend
|Version
|Plan
|ClickHouse
|22.6+
|Enterprise
By default, logs are stored in the main database. ClickHouse is an optional backend recommended for large-scale deployments with high log volumes and analytics workloads.