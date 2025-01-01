Accounts

Accounts in ALTCHA Sentinel allow you to organize and group data — such as Security Groups, API Keys, or Forms — into logical accounts. Each account can represent a project, a department within an organization, or another distinct unit.

Create a New Account

Navigate to Admin → Accounts. Click Create Account. Enter a descriptive Name for the account. Confirm by clicking Create.

Assigning Users to Accounts

Users must be assigned to accounts through their individual settings.

Navigate to Admin → Users. Click on the user you want to update. In the Accounts section, select the accounts you wish to assign to the user and choose a Role.

For more details on user settings and roles, refer to the User Configuration Guide.

Configuration

Default Accounts

If an account is marked as a Default Account, it will automatically be assigned to new users—whether they are created manually or via Single Sign-On (SSO).

Status

When an account is set to Inactive, all associated API Keys and Forms will be suspended.

Features

By default, all features are enabled for each account. However, you can disable specific features in the account settings. Disabled features will no longer be accessible in the admin application, and any related API requests will return an HTTP 403 status.

Features that can be disabled: