Configure ALTCHA Sentinel

After installing Sentinel, the next step is to configure it so your applications can connect securely.

Sentinel organizes access into four main entities:

Security Groups – define security rules and restrictions.

– define security rules and restrictions. API Keys – grant access to the API, bound to a Security Group.

– grant access to the API, bound to a Security Group. Users – allow teammates to log into the Sentinel admin area.

– allow teammates to log into the Sentinel admin area. Accounts – optional containers for organizing data.

Quick Start Checklist

Create a Security Group with the rules you need.

with the rules you need. Generate an API Key and use it in your applications.

and use it in your applications. Add Users if teammates need admin access.

Security Groups

Security Groups are the core configuration unit in Sentinel. They define security rules that determine how requests are classified, filtered, or restricted. Every API Key must belong to a Security Group.

API Keys

API Keys are used by your applications to authenticate with Sentinel. Each API Key belongs to a Security Group and automatically inherits its security configuration.

Tip Create separate keys for different environments (e.g., development, staging, production).

Users

Users allow teammates to access the Sentinel administrative area. You can assign roles to control access.

Accounts

Accounts let you organize data into separate logical containers, such as different projects or customer environments. Accounts are optional, but they make it easier to keep large or multi-tenant setups structured.