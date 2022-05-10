Ce contenu n’est pas encore disponible dans votre langue.
Single Sign-On (SSO)
ALTCHA Sentinel supports Single Sign-On (SSO) integration with multiple providers using OpenID Connect (OIDC) or LDAP protocols.
Supported SSO Providers
OpenID Connect (OIDC)
The following OIDC providers are currently supported:
Configuration Requirements
All OIDC providers require:
clientId- Your application’s client identifier
clientSecret- Your application’s secret key
Obtain these credentials from your provider’s administration console before configuration.
Azure AD
Google Workspace
Keycloak
Okta
LDAP/Active Directory
For LDAP-based authentication (including Active Directory):
Example configuration using public test server:
Supported parameters:
userDn- supports the variable
USERNAME, which will be replaced by the actual username
usernameAttribute- default:
uid
userSearchBase- LDAP’s Search Base
name- the name displayed on the login screen
Disabling Password Login
To enhance security, it is recommended to disable built-in password login by setting the environment variable
PASSWORD_LOGIN_ENABLED=0. This restricts authentication to configured Single Sign-On (SSO) options only.
Support
For assistance with SSO configuration or troubleshooting, please contact support.
Remember that all SSO features require an Enterprise license.