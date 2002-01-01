Ce contenu n’est pas encore disponible dans votre langue.
Logging to ClickHouse
ALTCHA Sentinel supports logging to ClickHouse, enabling high-performance data storage and real-time analytics.
What is ClickHouse?
ClickHouse is a high-performance, columnar database management system designed for real-time analytical queries. It excels at handling large volumes of log data efficiently, enabling fast aggregation and reporting without impacting your primary operational databases.
Why Enable ClickHouse?
Storing request logs in ClickHouse enables scalable, high-speed analytics and reporting while reducing the load on your primary database. This separation improves overall system performance and allows you to leverage powerful analytics tools.
For detailed tuning tips, see Performance Tuning.
Key Benefits
- Offloads logging workload from the primary database, improving its responsiveness
- Provides efficient querying and aggregation optimized for analytics
- Reduces disk I/O on container volumes by using ClickHouse’s optimized storage engine
- Enables integration with external tools like ClickHouse clients or Business Intelligence (BI) platforms for advanced analysis
Configuration
Requirements
- ClickHouse version 22.6 or later
Database Setup
- Create the ClickHouse database:
- Create the logs table with appropriate schema and indexes:
Migrations
v1.12.0 (Added
error column):
v1.11.0 (Added
verificationId column):
Retention Policy
The
TTL clause defines how long data is kept in the table. In this example, logs older than 5 years are automatically deleted by ClickHouse to control storage size and comply with data retention requirements. You can adjust the retention period by modifying the interval in the
TTL expression, for example:
to keep logs for 1 year only.
Enabling ClickHouse Integration
Set the
CLICKHOUSE_URL environment variable to enable ClickHouse logging. For advanced configurations, review related environment variables.
Example connection URL format:
Batching Configuration
To optimize performance, the ClickHouse client batches log entries before sending them. Adjust these environment variables as needed:
CLICKHOUSE_BATCH_MAX: Maximum number of logs per batch
CLICKHOUSE_BATCH_INTERVAL: Maximum flush interval before sending a batch
Identifier Mappings
For performance reasons, certain fields are stored as integers. Use the following mappings to decode these identifiers:
browser
|Number
|Browser
|1
|chrome
|2
|firefox
|3
|edge
|4
|safari
|5
|brave
|6
|vivaldi
|7
|opera
device
|Number
|Device
|1
|desktop
|2
|console
|3
|mobile
|4
|tablet
|5
|smarttv
|6
|wearable
|7
|embedded
|8
|bot
network
|Number
|Network
|1
|fixed
|2
|mobile
|3
|hosting
|4
|proxy
|5
|tor
method
|Number
|HTTP Method
|1
|GET
|2
|POST
|3
|PATCH
|4
|PUT
|5
|DELETE
|6
|OPTIONS
|7
|QUERY
|8
|HEAD
endpoint
|Number
|Endpoint
|1
|challenge
|2
|verify
rule
|Number
|Rule
|1
|CAPITALIZATION
|2
|CURRENCY
|3
|DMARC
|4
|EMOJI
|5
|EXCLAMATION
|6
|FREE_PROVIDER
|7
|HASH_TAGS
|8
|HIGH_RISK_COUNTRY
|9
|HOSTING
|10
|HTML
|11
|HTML_INJECTION
|12
|MALICIOUS
|13
|MX
|14
|NUMBERS_ONLY
|15
|PROFANITY
|16
|PROXY
|17
|RANDOM_CHARS
|18
|SHORT_TEXT
|19
|SPAM_WORDS
|20
|SPECIAL_CHARS
|21
|SQL_INJECTION
|22
|TOR
|23
|UNEXPECTED_LANGUAGE
|24
|UNKNOWN_LANGUAGE
|25
|URL
|26
|BOT
|27
|ACCEPT_HEADER_MISSING
|28
|ACCEPT_LANGUAGE_HEADER_MISSING
|29
|USER_AGENT_HEADER_MISSING
|30
|DISPOSABLE
|31
|LOCATION_DISTANCE
|32
|TIMEZONE_MISMATCH
|33
|RATE_LIMIT
|34
|SIMILARITY
|35
|URL_PHISHING
|36
|CONSECUTIVE_LINE_BREAKS
Implementation Notes
context— A custom key-value map containing additional metadata set during the verification process.
endpointand
path— When
endpoint = 0, the full request path is recorded in the
pathfield.
verified— Present only when
endpoint = 2(i.e., the
/v1/verifyendpoint). Indicates whether the verification attempt was successful (
1equals success).