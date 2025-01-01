Migrating from Cloudflare Turnstile

This guide shows how to migrate from Cloudflare Turnstile to ALTCHA Sentinel, a self-hosted, privacy-friendly CAPTCHA alternative that doesn’t rely on external services or user tracking.

Key Differences

Feature Turnstile ALTCHA Challenge Type Frictionless Frictionless or code challenge Implementation Requires Cloudflare service Self-hosted Accessibility Generally accessible WCAG compliant, screen-reader friendly Privacy Cloudflare logs and tracks data No tracking, privacy-focused Compliance Varies by usage and region GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, CPPA, LGPD, DPDPA, PIPL compliant Verification Server-to-Turnstile API call Fast, local cryptographic verification Limit < 1,000,000 / month Unlimited

Implementation Comparison

Cloudflare Turnstile (Previous Implementation)

Frontend:

< script src = " https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js " async defer ></ script > < div class = " cf-turnstile " data-sitekey = " YOUR_SITE_KEY " ></ div >

Backend (Node.js example):

const token = req . body [ " cf-turnstile-response " ]; const secret = " YOUR_SECRET_KEY " ; const resp = await fetch ( " https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/siteverify " , { method: " POST " , headers: { " Content-Type " : " application/x-www-form-urlencoded " }, body: new URLSearchParams ( { secret , response: token , remoteip: req . ip , } ) , } ); const verification = await resp . json (); if ( ! verification . success ) { throw new Error ( " Turnstile verification failed " ); }

ALTCHA Sentinel (New Implementation)

Frontend:

Import the ALTCHA widget:

import " altcha " ;

Then include the widget in your form:

< altcha-widget challengeurl = " https://sentinel.example.com/v1/challenge?apiKey={YOUR_API_KEY} " ></ altcha-widget >

Backend (Node.js example):

For supported environments, see Libraries and Plugins. Currently supported environments include TypeScript, Go, Python, Java, Elixir, PHP, and Ruby.

If the library is not available in your environment, you can use the POST /v1/verify/signature endpoint to verify the payload.

verify.js import { verifyServerSignature } from " altcha-lib " ; // The Base64-encoded payload received from the Widget upon submission const payload = req . body [ " altcha " ]; // Use the secret from your Sentinel App for the API key used in the challenge const apiKeySecret = " sec_... " ; // Verify the payload const { verified } = await verifyServerSignature ( payload , apiKeySecret ); if ( ! verified ) { throw new Error ( " ALTCHA verification failed " ); }

For more details, refer to the Server Integration guide.

Migration Steps

Remove Turnstile dependencies Delete the Turnstile script and widget code

Remove related backend verification logic Install ALTCHA Deploy ALTCHA Sentinel or use an existing instance

Follow the Widget Integration guide

Add <altcha-widget> to your forms Add server-side verification Validate ALTCHA responses using ALTCHA’s verification method

Benefits of Migration

Complete control with a self-hosted solution

Fully transparent and auditable code

No third-party data sharing or tracking

Minimal latency and performance-friendly

Troubleshooting

See the Troubleshooting guide for help with common issues.

