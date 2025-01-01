Ce contenu n’est pas encore disponible dans votre langue.
Migrating from hCaptcha
This guide walks you through migrating from hCaptcha to ALTCHA Sentinel, a lightweight and privacy-respecting alternative designed for modern web apps.
Key Differences
|Feature
|hCaptcha
|ALTCHA
|Challenge Type
|Visual puzzles, user interaction
|Frictionless or code challenge
|Implementation
|Third-party hosted
|Self-hosted
|Accessibility
|Can present barriers to users
|WCAG compliant, screen-reader friendly
|Privacy
|Shares data with external providers
|No tracking, privacy-focused
|Compliance
|Requires vendor evaluation
|GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, CPPA, LGPD, DPDPA, PIPL compliant
|Verification
|Server-to-hCaptcha API call
|Fast, local cryptographic verification
|Limit
|< 100,000 / month
|Unlimited
Implementation Comparison
hCaptcha (Previous Implementation)
Frontend:
Backend (Node.js example):
ALTCHA Sentinel (New Implementation)
Frontend:
Install the
altcha package or include it directly in your app:
Then use the widget in your form:
Backend (Node.js example):
For supported environments, see Libraries and Plugins. Currently supported environments include TypeScript, Go, Python, Java, Elixir, PHP, and Ruby.
If the library is not available in your environment, you can use the
POST /v1/verify/signature endpoint to verify the payload.
For more details, refer to the Server Integration guide.
Migration Steps
-
Remove hCaptcha dependencies
- Remove the hCaptcha script and widget HTML
- Delete any hCaptcha verification logic from your backend
-
Install ALTCHA
- Deploy your ALTCHA Sentinel instance
- Follow the Widget Integration guide
- Add the
<altcha-widget>to your forms
-
Add server-side verification
- Use the verification helper to validate challenges on form submission
Benefits of Migration
- No need for third-party services
- Faster, more accessible user experience
- Transparent, auditable, and self-hosted solution
- No user tracking, improving privacy posture
Troubleshooting
Having issues with integration? Visit the Troubleshooting guide.