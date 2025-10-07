 Zum Inhalt springen
ALTCHA for WordPress Plugin — Support Policy

This Support Policy (“Policy”) describes the support services provided by the Licensor to Licensees of the ALTCHA for WordPress Plugin (“Software”) who have an active subscription. This Policy is incorporated by reference into the End User License Agreement (EULA) and may be updated at the Licensor’s discretion. Continued use of support services after changes constitutes acceptance of the revised Policy.

1. SCOPE OF SUPPORT

Support services under this Policy include:

  • Assistance with installation and configuration of the WordPress Plugin
  • Guidance on usage and best practices
  • Troubleshooting errors or unexpected behavior
  • Providing bug fixes and security patches

Support does not include:

  • Custom feature development or modifications
  • On-site or remote server access
  • Support for non-official or modified versions of the Plugin
  • Assistance with unrelated WordPress plugins or hosting configuration

2. SUPPORT PLAN

Support is available under a single Support Plan.

FeatureSupport Plan
Response Time SLAWithin 48 hours
Average Resolution TimeWithin 3 business days
Security PatchesIncluded
Bug FixesIncluded
Communication ChannelsEmail only
Supported LanguagesEnglish

3. CONTACTING SUPPORT

  • Email:

To ensure a faster resolution, please include:

  • A clear description of the issue
  • Steps to reproduce
  • Screenshots or error logs (if applicable)
  • The Plugin version and WordPress version in use
  • Details about the hosting environment

4. RESPONSE AND RESOLUTION TIMES

Severity LevelDescriptionTarget Response TimeTarget Resolution Time
CriticalPlugin causes site malfunction or fatal errorWithin 24 hoursWithin 1–2 days
HighMajor feature not working as expectedWithin 48 hoursWithin 3 days
NormalMinor bugs, questions, configuration helpWithin 3 daysWithin 5 days
LowCosmetic or informational requestsBest-effortBest-effort

5. CUSTOMER RESPONSIBILITIES

To receive support, the Licensee must:

  • Maintain an active license
  • Use the Software in accordance with the EULA and Documentation
  • Provide accurate and detailed information when submitting tickets
  • Apply provided patches or updates promptly

6. MODIFICATIONS TO THIS POLICY

The Licensor may modify this Support Policy at any time. Updates will be published on the official website. Substantial changes will take effect at least thirty (30) days after publication unless otherwise required by law.

7. TERMINATION OF SUPPORT

Support services may be terminated:

  • Automatically when the subscription expires or payment fails
  • If the Licensee violates the EULA or this Policy
  • If the Licensee uses an unlicensed or modified version of the Software

For more information, visit https://altcha.org or contact support via email.

Updated October 7, 2025.