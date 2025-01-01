User Registration Protection

ALCTHA Sentinel provides a robust solution for securing user registration forms against bots and malicious actors, ensuring only legitimate users can register to your website or application.

Features

Adaptive Captcha : Offers intelligent CAPTCHA protection that effectively blocks bot registrations while providing a seamless verification experience for real users.

: Offers intelligent CAPTCHA protection that effectively blocks bot registrations while providing a seamless verification experience for real users. Rate Limiting : Enforces a strict rate-limiting mechanism to restrict the number of registration attempts per device or IP address, preventing abuse from a single source.

: Enforces a strict rate-limiting mechanism to restrict the number of registration attempts per device or IP address, preventing abuse from a single source. Email Validation : Analyzes email addresses by checking DNS records and determines if the email is disposable, free, or corporate, helping identify potentially fake accounts.

: Analyzes email addresses by checking DNS records and determines if the email is disposable, free, or corporate, helping identify potentially fake accounts. IP Reputation Check: Validates the user’s IP address to detect geographic location, check for known proxies or TOR exit nodes, and verify against blacklists for any history of malicious activity.

Integration Steps

Integrating ALCTHA Sentinel into your registration flow is straightforward:

After a user submits the registration form, it’s recommended to validate both the email domain and the user’s IP address. Use the /v1/classifier endpoint, which returns a risk score and a list of triggered rules. Based on this information, you can decide whether to accept, reject, or flag the submission as suspicious.

Example Request

POST /v1/classifier Content-Type: application/json { "email": "@gmail.com", "ip": "0.0.0.0" }

Tip To enhance accuracy, also provide the user’s timeZone . This allows cross-checking between the reported time zone and the geo-location derived from the IP address.

For full details about the Classifier API, refer to the API Documentation.