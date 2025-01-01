Docker Deployment

This guide covers basic local deployment using Docker. This method is not recommended for production - use it only for testing and evaluation. For production deployments, consider:

Prerequisites

Docker installed

Running the Container

1. Create Persistent Volume

Terminal window docker volume create altcha_sentinel_data

2. Start the Container

Terminal window docker run -d -p 8080:8080 -v altcha_sentinel_data:/data ghcr.io/altcha-org/sentinel:latest

3. Access the Application

Default credentials:

Username: root

Password: root

Access endpoints:

Environment Configuration

The server automatically generates a default .env file (stored in /data ) containing cryptographically secure random secrets.

While no custom configuration is required, you can:

Modify the generated .env file Pass environment variables directly to the container Mount a custom .env file

For complete environment variable documentation, see:

ENV Variables Reference

Docker Compose

For a secure, production-ready deployment, follow the Docker Compose guide.