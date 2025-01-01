 Zum Inhalt springen
ALTCHA ALTCHA ALTCHA

Dieser Inhalt ist noch nicht in deiner Sprache verfügbar.

Docker Deployment

This guide covers basic local deployment using Docker. This method is not recommended for production - use it only for testing and evaluation. For production deployments, consider:

Prerequisites

  • Docker installed

Running the Container

1. Create Persistent Volume

Terminal window
docker volume create altcha_sentinel_data

2. Start the Container

Terminal window
docker run -d -p 8080:8080 -v altcha_sentinel_data:/data ghcr.io/altcha-org/sentinel:latest

3. Access the Application

Default credentials:

  • Username: root
  • Password: root

Access endpoints:

Environment Configuration

The server automatically generates a default .env file (stored in /data) containing cryptographically secure random secrets.

While no custom configuration is required, you can:

  1. Modify the generated .env file
  2. Pass environment variables directly to the container
  3. Mount a custom .env file

For complete environment variable documentation, see:
ENV Variables Reference

Docker Compose

For a secure, production-ready deployment, follow the Docker Compose guide.