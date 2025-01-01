Dieser Inhalt ist noch nicht in deiner Sprache verfügbar.
How to Classify Data with Sentinel
Sentinel’s Classifier provides a powerful, flexible way to evaluate and categorize data across multiple dimensions—including text, email addresses, IP addresses, geolocation, and device metadata. By leveraging natural language processing (NLP), rule-based detection, and machine learning models, the Classifier helps identify spam, fraud, abuse, and other unwanted behavior with precision.
Whether you’re filtering user-generated content, validating sign-ups, or detecting suspicious activity, the Classifier API delivers actionable insights through a unified interface. It returns detailed scores and classifications that enable fine-grained decision-making tailored to your specific business needs.
This guide walks you through how to use the Classifier effectively for different data types and scenarios.
Setup
- Ensure you have Sentinel installed.
- Create a new API key and assign it to a Security Group with Restricted access level (the Classifier API is non-public).
How It Works
The Classifier API evaluates input data — such as text, form fields, email addresses, or IP addresses — against built-in rules and returns a
score for each rule. The total overall
score and resulting
classification indicate how likely the input is to be spam or unwanted content.
Text Classification
The primary use case for the Classifier is to detect common spam or harmful patterns in text. To classify text, submit it using the
text parameter.
Key Response Fields
classification– Can be
GOOD(score < 1),
NEUTRAL(score 1–2), or
BAD(score > 2).
score– A numeric score; scores greater than 2 typically indicate spam.
triggeredRules– An array of matched rules, sorted by score.
Additional text-related response fields include:
text.classifier– The language classifier used (based on detected language).
text.language– The ISO code of the detected language (two-letter format).
text.rules– A list of evaluated rules with corresponding scores and metadata.
Commonly Used Rules
CAPITALIZATION– Detects capitalized words; excessive capitalization may suggest unsolicited messaging.
EXCLAMATION– Identifies exclamation marks; excessive use may be flagged as suspicious.
HTML– Detects HTML tags; presence of HTML may be considered suspicious.
PROFANITY– Identifies commonly used profane language.
SPAM_WORDS– Detects known spam-related words.
EMOJI– Flags excessive emoji usage.
For a complete list of supported rules, refer to the API Documentation.
Rule Filtering
You can customize classification behavior by disabling specific rules or enabling only certain ones:
- Use
"disableRules": ["CAPITALIZATION"]to skip specific rules.
- Alternatively, use
"enableRules": ["PROFANITY"]to allow only selected rules.
Form Fields Classification
To classify data submitted through website forms, use the
fields parameter to send one or more form fields for evaluation.
When form fields are provided, the Classifier automatically identifies email addresses and text content within the submitted values, applying appropriate classification rules to each. This allows you to detect spam, fake submissions, or suspicious patterns directly from user input forms.
This method simplifies integration with contact forms, registration pages, and other user-input interfaces by allowing you to submit raw field values without preprocessing.
Similarity Classification
In addition to rule-based classification, you can evaluate text using Similarity Detection, which compares the provided
text (or text
fields) against pre-configured training data to identify matches or near-matches.
This feature is particularly useful for identifying spam or abuse patterns that may vary slightly in wording but share structural or semantic similarity with known examples.
If a match is found, the response will include a triggered rule such as
SIMILARITY:chat_spam, allowing you to take action based on similarity to known undesirable content.
Email Classification
Email address classification helps identify disposable, free, or poorly configured email domains. This can reveal whether an email is temporary, from a free provider, or has poor deliverability settings.
Tip: For privacy compliance, consider sending only the domain portion of the email address (e.g.,
gmail.com) instead of the full email.
Email-Specific Rules
DISPOSABLE– Matches if the domain is recognized as a disposable email service (e.g., 10MinuteMail).
DMARC– Checks for the presence of a
_dmarc.DNS record; triggers if missing.
FREE_PROVIDER– Matches if the domain is associated with a known free email provider (e.g., Gmail). A score of 0 indicates a custom business domain, while 0.5 indicates a popular free provider.
MX– Verifies the existence of MX records; triggers if none are found, indicating potential invalidity.
IP Address Classification
IP addresses can be resolved to geolocation data and classified based on network-related risk factors using the Threat Intelligence. The Classifier identifies whether the IP belongs to a proxy, TOR node, or known malicious source.
Note: This feature requires IP Resolver to be configured.
IP-Specific Rules
HOSTING– Matches if the IP is associated with a datacenter.
MALICIOUS– Matches if the IP appears in blocklists of known malicious actors.
PROXY– Matches if the IP is associated with a proxy or VPN service.
TOR– Matches if the IP is identified as a TOR exit node.
When geo-location data is available, location-based rules are also applied.
Location Classification
Location classification evaluates the geo-location derived from an IP address or time zone for potential risk indicators.
Location Rules
HIGH_RISK_COUNTRY– Matches if the location corresponds to a high-risk or sanctioned country.
LOCATION_DISTANCE– Matches if the current location is far from a previously recorded location (
lastKnownLocation).
TIMEZONE_MISMATCH– Matches if the geo-location derived from the IP does not match the country inferred from the provided time zone.
Fast Traveler Detection
A common use case is detecting suspicious login activity. If you store a user’s previous location, provide it via the
lastKnownLocation parameter (latitude and longitude). The Classifier calculates the distance between locations and assigns a score between 0 and 5.
- Minimum threshold: 100 km
- Maximum score: 5 (for distances up to ~3,000 km)
Use this feature only with recent location data (e.g., within a few hours), as users may travel long distances via air travel.
Time Zone-Based Location
Modern operating systems synchronize time zones based on device location. Using the time zone for location detection can be more accurate than IP-based methods, especially when users employ proxies or dynamic IPs.
Send the user’s time zone alongside the IP address. The system compares both location sources (countries) and triggers
TIMEZONE_MISMATCH if they differ.
Device Classification
Device classification analyzes HTTP headers to determine whether the request originated from a bot, AI agent, or automated script. Automated systems often omit standard headers.
Device Rules
BOT– Matches if the
User-Agentheader identifies the device as a bot, crawler, or AI agent.
ACCEPT_HEADER_MISSING– Triggers if the
Acceptheader is absent.
ACCEPT_LANGUAGE_HEADER_MISSING– Triggers if the
Accept-Languageheader is missing.
USER_AGENT_HEADER_MISSING– Triggers if the
User-Agentheader is missing.
Rate Limiting
You can integrate rate limiting directly into your classification requests using the
rateLimit parameter. This allows you to control request frequency for your users without implementing complex backend logic.
customKey– A unique identifier such as a user ID.
limit– Defines the number of allowed requests per duration (e.g.,
10/1h= 10 requests per hour).
memory– When set to
true, uses in-memory storage for faster processing (without Redis).
For more information, see Rate Limiters documentation.
Put It All Together
For optimal results, submit multiple indicators in a single request. Combining different data points reduces false positives caused by individual negative classifications.
Evaluating Classification Scores
The Classifier returns both a
classification (
GOOD,
NEUTRAL, or
BAD) and an overall
score. While these provide a general assessment, you’re not limited to default thresholds. You can evaluate individual rules and apply custom scoring logic tailored to your specific use case.