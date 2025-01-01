Dieser Inhalt ist noch nicht in deiner Sprache verfügbar.
Phishing Detection
Phishing Detection provides automated protection against malicious URLs by leveraging open-source threat intelligence.
It uses data from PhishTank (operated by Cisco Talos Intelligence Group) to identify and block known phishing attempts.
This feature helps secure your applications by:
- Detecting phishing URLs in real-time.
- Protecting form submissions and user-generated input.
- Enhancing inbound email with the Email Spam Filter.
Resources
Feature Highlights
- Continuously updated database of verified phishing URLs (≈50,000 entries).
- Sub-millisecond lookup times for minimal performance impact.
Implementation Guide
Phishing Detection is integrated into the Classifier and Email Spam Filter to assist in identifying potential spam.
When a verified phishing URL is detected, the rule
URL_PHISHING is triggered and the input is marked as spam.
To use phishing detection directly in your applications or services, call the
POST /v1/phishing endpoint with the URL you want to check:
Configuration
Phishing detection is enabled by default with the following configuration:
Default values for ENV variables:
PHISHING_LIST_URL:
https://data.phishtank.com/data/online-valid.csv
PHISHING_LIST_SCHEDULE:
0 */12 * * *(updates every 12 hours)
If you are a registered member of PhishTank.org, you can configure an authenticated URL with your app key as described in their documentation.
To disable loading of the phishing database, set the
PHISHING_LIST_URL environment variable to an empty string.