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Turbolite
ALTCHA Sentinel supports Turbolite, an S3-backed database designed for cloud-native deployments.
Automatic database migrations, snapshots, and point-in-time recovery (PITR) are fully supported.
Key Features
- S3-backed single source of truth
- No persistent volumes required; new instances automatically recover from S3
- Supports multi-node deployments through leader election to ensure a single writer
- Built-in encryption-at-rest support
Enabling Turbolite
To enable Turbolite, configure the
TURBOLITE_URL environment variable:
Database migrations are applied automatically when the application starts.
Encryption at Rest
Database encryption can be enabled by specifying the
encryptionKey URL parameter in
TURBOLITE_URL:
The encryption key must be exactly 32 bytes long.
Built-in Redis Store
The built-in Redis-compatible key-value store can also use Turbolite as its storage backend, enabling persistent shared state across multiple nodes.
To enable Turbolite for the built-in KV store, configure the following environment variables:
Leader Election
Turbolite supports only a single writer at a time. Multiple nodes writing to the same database object can corrupt the database.
To ensure that only one Sentinel instance acts as the writer in a multi-node deployment, configure the built-in S3-backed leader elector:
In most Kubernetes and Docker deployments, the advertised HTTP and Redis addresses are detected automatically. To override them, configure:
CLUSTER_ADVERTISE_HTTP_ADDR
CLUSTER_ADVERTISE_REDIS_ADDR
Supported S3 Providers
Turbolite supports most S3-compatible object storage services.
Credentials can be provided through the standard AWS environment variables:
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
AWS_REGION
Alternatively, credentials can be embedded in the URL using the
username:password@host format.
AWS S3
AWS S3 Express is recommended for the lowest latency.
Cloudflare R2
Tigris
Garage
URL Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
bucket
|S3 bucket name.
encryptionKey
|Optional database encryption key. Must be 32 bytes long.
prefix
|Optional path prefix within the bucket.
region
|AWS region. Defaults to
auto for non-AWS endpoints.
Required S3 Permissions
The following S3 permissions are required:
s3:GetObject
s3:PutObject
s3:DeleteObject
s3:ListBucket