License

ALTCHA Sentinel is a commercial product that requires a license for production use. This document explains how to configure your license key either through the application interface or via environment variables.

Purchase a License

To purchase a new ALTCHA Sentinel license, visit eu.altcha.org/license

Pricing

For current pricing information, please visit our Pricing page.

Configuring Your License Key

You can configure your license key in two ways:

Through the App

Log in to the application Navigate to Admin → License Enter your License Key Click Save

Via Environment Variable

Alternatively, you can set the LICENSE_KEY environment variable.

License Verification (Call-home)

ALTCHA Sentinel periodically verifies your license by contacting our license server at eu.altcha.org . As of version 1.15.0, no telemetry data is sent during this request. Only the following minimal details are transmitted to distinguish individual instances:

Application version

Node ID

Process ID

No sensitive data or application content is ever transmitted outside your environment.

Ensure that your firewall allows outbound connections to eu.altcha.org .