Migrating from ALTCHA Widget v2

Version 3 is a complete rewrite of the widget, featuring a redesigned proof-of-work mechanism and an updated architecture.

Breaking Changes

challengeurl and challengejson have been replaced by challenge , which accepts either a URL or a JSON-encoded challenge.

and have been replaced by , which accepts either a URL or a JSON-encoded challenge. floating and overlay have been removed in favor of a unified display attribute.

and have been removed in favor of a unified attribute. Only a limited set of configuration options can be provided via HTML attributes. Use the programmatic API for advanced configuration.

CSS structure and custom properties have been refactored. If you applied custom styles or variables, update them accordingly.

The obfuscation plugin now uses a different algorithm. Previously generated obfuscated data must be regenerated.

Client

Basic usage remains unchanged. Importing the altcha npm package registers the Web Component.

< script > import ' altcha ' ; </ script > < altcha-widget challenge = " https://api.example.com/challenge " ></ altcha-widget >

Algorithms

ALTCHA supports multiple algorithms. PBKDF2/* and SHA-* are bundled with the main widget (unless using altcha/external ). Argon2 and Scrypt workers must be imported separately.

Supported algorithms:

PBKDF2/SHA-256

PBKDF2/SHA-384

PBKDF2/SHA-512

SHA-256

SHA-384

SHA-512

ARGON2ID

SCRYPT

Example (Vite with altcha/external ):

import ' altcha/external ' ; import Argon2idWorker from ' altcha/workers/argon2id?worker ' ; import Pbkdf2Worker from ' altcha/workers/pbkdf2?worker ' ; import ScryptWorker from ' altcha/workers/scrypt?worker ' ; import ShaWorker from ' altcha/workers/sha?worker ' ; $altcha . algorithms . set ( ' PBKDF2/SHA-256 ' , () => new Pbkdf2Worker ()); $altcha . algorithms . set ( ' PBKDF2/SHA-384 ' , () => new Pbkdf2Worker ()); $altcha . algorithms . set ( ' PBKDF2/SHA-512 ' , () => new Pbkdf2Worker ()); $altcha . algorithms . set ( ' SHA-256 ' , () => new ShaWorker ()); $altcha . algorithms . set ( ' SHA-384 ' , () => new ShaWorker ()); $altcha . algorithms . set ( ' SHA-512 ' , () => new ShaWorker ()); $altcha . algorithms . set ( ' ARGON2ID ' , () => new Argon2idWorker ()); $altcha . algorithms . set ( ' SCRYPT ' , () => new ScryptWorker ());

If you are not using Argon2 or Scrypt , and you are not importing altcha/external , no additional setup is required— PBKDF2/* and SHA-* are included by default.

The widget provides a global $altcha object to register algorithms, or to manage default configurations.

Server-Side Rendering (SSR)

SSR support has been improved. The widget no longer throws errors in environments without customElements .

SvelteKit

< script lang = " ts " > import ' altcha ' ; import type {} from ' altcha/types/svelte ' ; </ script > < altcha-widget ></ altcha-widget >

Next.js

' use client ' import { useSyncExternalStore } from ' react ' ; import ' altcha ' ; import type {} from ' altcha/types/react ' ; export default function Altcha () { const isClient = useSyncExternalStore ( () => () => {} , () => true , () => false ); return isClient ? < altcha-widget ></ altcha-widget > : < span > Loading... </ span > ; }

Nuxt

< script setup lang = " ts " > import ' altcha ' ; import type { WidgetAttributes } from ' altcha/types ' ; import type { DefineComponent } from ' vue ' ; declare module ' vue ' { interface GlobalComponents { ' altcha-widget ' : DefineComponent < WidgetAttributes >; } } </ script > < template > < div > < altcha-widget ></ altcha-widget > </ div > </ template >

TypeScript

Framework-specific type definitions are no longer included automatically. Import them explicitly as needed:

altcha/types/jsx

altcha/types/react

altcha/types/svelte

Example:

import type {} from ' altcha/types/react ' ; // or /svelte, /jsx import type { WidgetAttributes, Challenge } from ' altcha/types ' ;

Obfuscation

The obfuscation plugin is now included in the main altcha package. The @altcha/plugins package should not be used, as it is intended only for v2.

The data obfuscation algorithm has changed, so any previously generated obfuscated values must be regenerated using the built-in functions provided by the plugin.

For implementation details, see the README.

Server

For more details, see the general Server Integration guide or your specific library documentation (ensure you are using the latest version, typically v2 ).

Key server-side changes: