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Migrating from ALTCHA Widget v2
Version 3 is a complete rewrite of the widget, featuring a redesigned proof-of-work mechanism and an updated architecture.
Breaking Changes
challengeurland
challengejsonhave been replaced by
challenge, which accepts either a URL or a JSON-encoded challenge.
floatingand
overlayhave been removed in favor of a unified
displayattribute.
- Only a limited set of configuration options can be provided via HTML attributes. Use the programmatic API for advanced configuration.
- CSS structure and custom properties have been refactored. If you applied custom styles or variables, update them accordingly.
- The obfuscation plugin now uses a different algorithm. Previously generated obfuscated data must be regenerated.
Client
Basic usage remains unchanged. Importing the
altcha npm package registers the Web Component.
Algorithms
ALTCHA supports multiple algorithms.
PBKDF2/* and
SHA-* are bundled with the main widget (unless using
altcha/external).
Argon2 and
Scrypt workers must be imported separately.
Supported algorithms:
PBKDF2/SHA-256
PBKDF2/SHA-384
PBKDF2/SHA-512
SHA-256
SHA-384
SHA-512
ARGON2ID
SCRYPT
Example (Vite with
altcha/external):
If you are not using
Argon2 or
Scrypt, and you are not importing
altcha/external, no additional setup is required—
PBKDF2/* and
SHA-* are included by default.
The widget provides a global
$altcha object to register algorithms, or to manage default configurations.
Server-Side Rendering (SSR)
SSR support has been improved. The widget no longer throws errors in environments without
customElements.
SvelteKit
Next.js
Nuxt
TypeScript
Framework-specific type definitions are no longer included automatically. Import them explicitly as needed:
altcha/types/jsx
altcha/types/react
altcha/types/svelte
Example:
Obfuscation
The obfuscation plugin is now included in the main
altcha package. The
@altcha/plugins package should not be used, as it is intended only for v2.
The data obfuscation algorithm has changed, so any previously generated obfuscated values must be regenerated using the built-in functions provided by the plugin.
For implementation details, see the README.
Server
For more details, see the general Server Integration guide or your specific library documentation (ensure you are using the latest version, typically
v2).
Key server-side changes:
- Probabilistic and deterministic modes: When creating a challenge, you can pass a
counterparameter to generate a deterministic challenge. If
counteris omitted, a probabilistic challenge is created. See the PoW documentation for details.
- Two HMAC secrets: In deterministic mode, you may provide a second HMAC secret (
hmacKeySignatureSecret) to sign the derived key during challenge creation. This enables fast HMAC-only verification in the
verifySolutionfunction.