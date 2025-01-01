Internationalization I18n

ALTCHA supports 50+ languages. You can import individual language translations or a bundle that includes all of them.

To import all translations:

import " altcha/i18n/all " ;

To import specific languages only:

import " altcha/i18n/de " ; import " altcha/i18n/fr-fr " ;

Alternatively, you can import the combined bundle, which includes both the widget and all translations:

import " altcha/i18n " ;

When using the CDN:

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/altcha-org/altcha/dist/i18n/fr-fr.min.js

Language Detection

The widget automatically detects the language from:

The <html lang="..."> attribute

attribute The user’s browser settings ( navigator.languages )

To override the language manually, use the language attribute:

< altcha-widget language = " de " ></ altcha-widget >

Customizing Translations

You can override default translations by updating the global $altcha.i18n registry ( globalThis.$altcha.i18n or window.$altcha.i18n ):

import " altcha/i18n/de " ; $altcha . i18n . set ( ' de ' , { ...$altcha . i18n . get ( ' de ' ), label: ' Ich bin ein Mensch ' // Custom label });

Supported Languages

Afrikaans ( af )

) Albanian ( sq )

) Amharic ( am )

) Arabic ( ar )

) Armenian ( hy )

) Azerbaijani ( az )

) Bengali ( bn )

) Basque ( eu )

) Belarusian ( be )

) Bosnian ( bs )

) Bulgarian ( bg )

) Catalan ( ca )

) Chinese - Simplified ( zh-cn )

) Chinese - Traditional ( zh-hk )

) Chinese - Traditional ( zh-tw )

) Croatian ( hr )

) Czech ( cs )

) Danish ( da )

) Dutch ( nl )

) English ( en )

) Estonian ( et )

) Finnish ( fi )

) French - Canada ( fr-ca )

) French - France ( fr-fr )

) Georgian ( ka )

) German ( de )

) Greek ( el )

) Hebrew ( he )

) Hindi ( hi )

) Hungarian ( hu )

) Icelandic ( is )

) Indonesian ( id )

) Italian ( it )

) Irish ( ga )

) Japanese ( ja )

) Kazakh ( kk )

) Korean ( ko )

) Latvian ( lv )

) Lithuanian ( lt )

) Luxembourgish ( lb )

) Macedonian ( mk )

) Maltese ( mt )

) Marathi ( mr )

) Montenegrin ( me )

) Norwegian Bokmål ( nb , no )

, ) Persian ( fa )

) Polish ( pl )

) Portuguese - Brazil ( pt-br )

) Portuguese - Portugal ( pt-pt )

) Romanian ( ro )

) Russian ( ru )

) Serbian ( sr )

) Slovak ( sk )

) Slovenian ( sl )

) Spanish - Spain ( es-es )

) Spanish - Latin America ( es-419 )

) Swahili ( sw )

) Swedish ( sv )

) Tamil ( ta )

) Telugu ( te )

) Thai ( th )

) Turkish ( tr )

) Turkmen ( tk )

) Ukrainian ( uk )

) Urdu ( ur )

) Vietnamese ( vi )

) Yoruba ( yo )

Regional packages: