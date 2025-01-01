WCAG 2.2 Compliance

ALTCHA meets WCAG 2.2 AA compliance standards.

ALTCHA’s widget is designed for accessibility, fully adhering to WCAG 2.2 AA-level guidelines. This guide outlines best practices for inclusive integration.

Introduction

The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.2 define standards to make digital content accessible to users with disabilities. Compliance ensures inclusivity, mitigates legal risks, and enhances user experience. Below, we detail ALTCHA’s alignment with these requirements and provide implementation guidance.

Why It Matters

Compliance ensures your forms are usable by 1.3 billion people with disabilities worldwide while mitigating legal risk.

How ALTCHA Meets WCAG 2.2 AA

Principle Implementation Details Perceivable • Screen reader-optimized descriptions

• Audio challenge alternative Operable • Full keyboard navigation

• Focus management Understandable • Plain-language instructions

• Predictable interaction patterns Robust • Valid HTML5 markup

• ARIA attribute support

• Cross-browser compatibility

Implementation Checklist

While ALTCHA’s widget is compliant, final responsibility for WCAG compliance rests with the implementing organization. Regular audits recommended.

Ensure your integration maintains accessibility by following these steps:

Accessible Labels: Add descriptive aria-label attributes to inputs and interactive elements. Activity Feedback: Provide real-time status updates during verification (e.g., loading states). Error Handling: Display actionable error messages with corrective guidance. Cross-Device Testing: Verify functionality across devices, browsers, and assistive technologies.

Testing Recommendations

Validate compliance by testing ALTCHA with:

Devices: Desktop, tablet, and mobile.

Browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge.

Assistive Tools: Screen readers (NVDA, VoiceOver) and keyboard-only navigation.

For comprehensive testing, we recommend these tools:

Conclusion

By adhering to these practices, your ALTCHA integration will uphold WCAG 2.2 AA standards, ensuring accessibility for all users while reinforcing your commitment to inclusivity.