Threat Detection

Threat Intelligence and the Classifier API provide real-time protection for your websites, APIs, and backend services by automatically blocking malicious IP addresses and detecting threats through advanced content and context analysis. They combine curated blocklists with behavioral insights to stop abuse such as brute-force attacks, vulnerability scans, and high-frequency requests — before damage is done.

This system works quietly in the background, continuously analyzing traffic patterns to identify and neutralize threats as they emerge. Unlike traditional tools that require complex setup or constant tuning, Sentinel’s threat detection is designed to be zero-configuration and low-maintenance, making it ideal for modern development workflows.

Features

Intelligent Detection

Behavior-Based Threat Detection : Automatically detects abusive behavior such as brute-force attempts, vulnerability scans, and suspicious patterns (e.g. repeated failed logins or excessive requests).

: Automatically detects abusive behavior such as brute-force attempts, vulnerability scans, and suspicious patterns (e.g. repeated failed logins or excessive requests). Real-Time Blocklisting: Blocks IPs in real time based on known threat feeds, behavior analysis, and reported abuse — reducing your exposure to bots, scrapers, and attackers.

Seamless Protection

Captcha Integration : Automatically rejects CAPTCHA challenges for blocklisted IPs — stopping bots before they can proceed.

: Automatically rejects CAPTCHA challenges for blocklisted IPs — stopping bots before they can proceed. Dynamic Enforcement: Adjust IP status dynamically based on new behavior or external signals — automatically penalizing or unblocking as needed.

Device Validation : Analyzes HTTP headers to identify non-standard clients, blocking suspicious devices before they access protected systems.

: Analyzes HTTP headers to identify non-standard clients, blocking suspicious devices before they access protected systems. Content Analysis: Classifies input data (including text fields and email addresses) for spam and security threats.

Extensible & API-Friendly

Check IP Reputation via API : Query the API to determine whether an IP is currently flagged — useful for custom access rules, forms, or server-side checks.

: Query the API to determine whether an IP is currently flagged — useful for custom access rules, forms, or server-side checks. Report Incidents Programmatically : Submit abuse reports via API from third-party systems or apps. Offending IPs are added to Sentinel’s internal blocklist once thresholds are met.

: Submit abuse reports via API from third-party systems or apps. Offending IPs are added to Sentinel’s internal blocklist once thresholds are met. Manual Overrides (Allow & Deny): Explicitly whitelist safe IPs or penalize problematic ones — giving you full control when needed.

Alternatives

Sentinel’s Threat Intelligence focuses on protecting websites, APIs and services against spam and abuse. At its core, some features overlap with other tools, but Sentinel offers a lightweight, zero-configuration experience with seamless integration.

CrowdSec: Collaborative, behavior-based security engine that leverages crowd-sourced threat intelligence and remediation decisions.

Wazuh: Comprehensive security platform offering log analysis, file integrity monitoring, intrusion detection, and threat intelligence.

Fail2Ban: Lightweight log-monitoring tool that blocks suspicious IPs by updating firewall rules after repeated failed login attempts.

Integration Steps

Integrating Sentinel’s Threat Intelligence with your websites and APIs: