Chat and Forum Moderation

ALTCHA Sentinel provides a robust text classification system that helps platforms moderate user-generated content such as chats and forum posts. Using advanced natural language processing and machine learning techniques, the system enables real-time detection of spam, phishing attempts, harassment, and other harmful messages.

Overview

The Sentinel Classifier evaluates incoming text data — along with optional contextual metadata like email addresses and IP addresses — to determine the likelihood that a message is abusive or illegitimate. It returns a numeric score indicating the probability of abuse, allowing you to automate moderation decisions or flag content for human review.

This makes it ideal for platforms looking to maintain community standards while ensuring a seamless user experience.

Use Cases

Spam Detection in Chats and Forums : Automatically detect and filter out spam messages using pre-trained samples of known spam patterns. Identify promotional scams, phishing links, and bot-generated content in real time.

: Automatically detect and filter out spam messages using pre-trained samples of known spam patterns. Identify promotional scams, phishing links, and bot-generated content in real time. Dynamic Training with User Feedback : Improve accuracy over time by integrating user-reported spam into training data. When users submit reports of spam, the system learns from these examples to improve future detection capabilities.

: Improve accuracy over time by integrating user-reported spam into training data. When users submit reports of spam, the system learns from these examples to improve future detection capabilities. Content Moderation: Detect and block inappropriate content such as hate speech, threats, or prohibited topics. Enforce policy compliance by identifying banned phrases or harmful language patterns.

Features

Spam and Phishing Detection : Pre-trained models identify common spam and phishing tactics across multiple domains.

: Pre-trained models identify common spam and phishing tactics across multiple domains. Configurable Thresholds : Adjust sensitivity levels and weights to align with your platform’s specific requirements.

: Adjust sensitivity levels and weights to align with your platform’s specific requirements. Multi-language Support : Supports real-time classification for 19 languages, with automatic language detection covering more than 160 languages.

: Supports real-time classification for 19 languages, with automatic language detection covering more than 160 languages. Contextual Analysis : Analyzes not only text but also associated email addresses and IP addresses to provide more accurate risk assessment.

: Analyzes not only text but also associated email addresses and IP addresses to provide more accurate risk assessment. Similarity Matching: Compares new submissions against known malicious or flagged content to detect variations of previously reported spam.

Integration Guide

To implement comment and forum moderation effectively, follow these steps:

Receive User Input

Capture user-submitted content such as comments or forum posts on your backend server. Classify the Content

Send the content to the ALTCHA Sentinel API for analysis using the Classifier endpoint. You can also include optional metadata such as email address or IP address to enhance classification accuracy. Evaluate Results

Review the returned classification score and category labels. Based on your configured thresholds, decide whether to: Allow the message to be published

Flag it for manual review

Block it automatically Optional: Train Similarity Models

Submit user-reported spam to the Similarity Matching API to refine future classifications and adapt to emerging spam patterns.

Getting Started

For detailed implementation instructions, refer to the following guides: