Managed Deployments
Managed Deployments provide enterprises and organizations with a fully managed, production-grade ALTCHA Sentinel environment — combining the flexibility of self-hosting with the reliability of a managed service.
Each deployment is built, operated, and monitored by the ALTCHA engineering team to ensure optimal performance, robust security, and predictable uptime — all without the operational overhead of maintaining infrastructure in-house.
What’s Included
A Managed Deployment is a turn-key, production-ready cluster of ALTCHA Sentinel, continuously maintained and monitored by our team.
- Fully managed, ready-to-use ALTCHA Sentinel cluster built on Kubernetes
- High availability with automated orchestration and failover
- Multi-regional support for globally low-latency performance
- Managed Valkey (Redis), PostgreSQL, and ClickHouse databases
- Load balancing and CDN with HTTPS
- Encrypted offsite database backups
- Managed firewalls and regular vulnerability scanning
- Ongoing system and application updates with continuous security auditing
- 24/7 monitoring, alerting, and proactive incident response
- Up to 99.99% SLA uptime guarantee
Cloud Providers
Managed Sentinel clusters can be deployed on several supported cloud providers or on a customer’s own private infrastructure.
-
Hetzner
Hetzner is a German cloud provider offering reliable and cost-effective infrastructure. It is ideal for EU-based customers seeking GDPR compliance and low-latency performance within the European Economic Area, with additional deployment options available in the US and Singapore.
-
AWS (Amazon Web Services)
Amazon Web Services provides a global, enterprise-grade infrastructure with data centers in nearly every region worldwide. Recommended for customers requiring maximum scalability, strict compliance certifications (ISO, SOC, HIPAA, GDPR), and seamless integration with other AWS services.
-
Azure (Microsoft Cloud)
Microsoft Azure offers enterprise-level performance, security, and compliance. It is particularly well-suited for organizations already using Microsoft 365, Active Directory, or hybrid Azure environments, and for those operating in regulated industries.
-
Customer’s Private Cloud
We can also deploy and manage Sentinel within your own private or on-premise cloud, provided the required system specifications, access, and security standards are met.
Pricing Overview
Managed Deployments are composed of several components. The following pricing applies to deployments on Hetzner (prices for other providers vary):
Cluster Management
Includes setup, configuration, and ongoing maintenance of the cluster, covering:
- Firewall management
- Vulnerability scanning
- Regular OS and software updates
- 24/7 monitoring and alerting
- Health checks and proactive incident response
|Cluster Management
|Monthly Price
|First cluster
|€3,000
|Additional cluster
|€2,000
Servers
A minimal cluster consists of 6 VPS servers, typically a combination of Small servers for control planes and Large servers for agent nodes.
|Small
|Monthly Price
|EU regions
|€100 per server
|US regions
|€110 per server
|Singapore
|€160 per server
|Large
|Monthly Price
|EU regions
|€172 per server
|US regions
|€174 per server
|Singapore
|€257 per server
Server specifications — all servers run Linux on dedicated AMD vCPUs:
|Type
|Specs
|Small
|4 vCPU, 16 GB RAM
|Large
|16 vCPU, 64 GB RAM
Server type availability may vary by region.
Storage
SSD-based Block Storage Volumes persist database data. At least 1 TB of storage is recommended for long-term data retention.
|Storage
|Price (per month)
|SSD Block Storage
|€0.044 / GB
Network Traffic
Covers all data transfer between servers, external services, and the CDN. CDN traffic is billed separately.
|Region
|Included
|Additional Traffic
|EU regions
|20 TB free
|€1 / TB
|US regions
|2 TB free
|€1 / TB
|Singapore
|2 TB free
|€7.4 / TB
CDN
The CDN handles HTTPS (TLS) termination, caching, and DDoS protection. We recommend bunny.net — an EU-based, privacy-friendly CDN provider. You may also bring your own CDN or API gateway.
|CDN Service
|Price
|TLS (HTTPS) termination
|Free
|Traffic
|2 TB free, €5 / additional TB
Backups
Automatic, encrypted backups of Valkey, PostgreSQL, and ClickHouse databases are stored offsite in an S3-compatible bucket. Customers may optionally use their own remote storage (S3, Azure Blob, or SFTP).
|Backup Storage
|Price
|First 1 TB
|Free
|Additional storage
|€1 / TB
ALTCHA Sentinel License
Managed Deployments require an Enterprise License of ALTCHA Sentinel. A single license covers all clusters and regions in a multi-regional setup.
Basic support is included. Advanced support plans are available separately.
Onboarding
A one-time setup fee starting at €3,000 per deployment (varies by region and infrastructure complexity). This covers all engineering, configuration, and QA work required to deliver a production-ready managed environment.
Optional onboarding services may include advanced security hardening, performance benchmarking, and penetration testing.
Pricing Examples
Example 1 – Hetzner: Single Region (EU) 1 cluster with 6 servers:
- Cluster Management: €3,000
- Control Planes (Small servers): 3 × €100 = €300
- Agents (Large servers): 3 × €172 = €516
- Storage (1TB): €45.06
- Sentinel Enterprise License (Basic support): €600
- Total: €4,461.06 / month
Example 2 – Hetzner: Multi-Regional (EU + US) 2 clusters, each with 6 servers:
- First cluster (EU):
- Cluster management: €3,000
- Control Planes (Small servers): 3 × €100 = €300
- Agents (Large servers): 3 × €172 = €516
- Second cluster (US):
- Cluster management: €2,000
- Control Planes (Small servers): 3 × €110 = €330
- Agents (Large servers): 3 × €174 = €522
- Storage (1TB): €45.06
- Sentinel Enterprise License (Basic support): €600
- Total: €7,313.06 / month
Scalability & Performance
A typical small cluster runs 6 Sentinel instances, scaling throughput roughly linearly with the number of instances.
|Endpoint
|Per Instance (4 vCPUs)
|Estimated Cluster Total
|Challenge (
/v1/challenge)
|~2,000 RPS
|~12,000 RPS
|Verify (
/v1/verify)
|~2,000 RPS
|~12,000 RPS
|Threat Detection (
/v1/threat)
|~2,000 RPS
|~12,000 RPS
|Email Classification (
/v1/eml, 5 kB email)
|~400 RPS
|~2,400 RPS
|Text Classification (
/v1/classifier, 5 kB text)
|~300 RPS
|~1,800 RPS
Scaling out with additional nodes increases total throughput proportionally.
High Availability
High availability is achieved through:
- Automated orchestration and failover
- Graceful handling of database unavailability
- Multi-regional deployments for regional redundancy
Limitations
To ensure reliability, consistency, and security, Managed Deployments include the following restrictions:
- Customer access to databases is read-only
- Databases cannot be shared with other applications
- No third-party Docker images or external apps may be deployed
- No direct SSH access to servers
Notes
- Managed Deployments require a minimum 1-year contract
- Prices exclusive of VAT/Sales tax
- Billed quarterly
Getting Started
-
Contact us
Reach out to discuss your requirements and preferred deployment regions.
-
Plan your deployment
We’ll help you design optimal configurations and select the best regional layout.
-
Receive a proposal
You’ll receive a detailed pricing proposal, deployment plan, and tailored SLA.
-
Provisioning & delivery
Typical delivery time is 5–10 business days, depending on provider, cluster size, and regions.
-
Ongoing management
Once live, your cluster is continuously monitored, updated, and secured by our engineering team.