ALTCHA ALTCHA ALTCHA

Este conteúdo não está disponível em sua língua ainda.

Managed Deployments

Managed Deployments provide enterprises and organizations with a fully managed, production-grade ALTCHA Sentinel environment — combining the flexibility of self-hosting with the reliability of a managed service.

Each deployment is built, operated, and monitored by the ALTCHA engineering team to ensure optimal performance, robust security, and predictable uptime — all without the operational overhead of maintaining infrastructure in-house.

What’s Included

A Managed Deployment is a turn-key, production-ready cluster of ALTCHA Sentinel, continuously maintained and monitored by our team.

  • Fully managed, ready-to-use ALTCHA Sentinel cluster built on Kubernetes
  • High availability with automated orchestration and failover
  • Multi-regional support for globally low-latency performance
  • Managed Valkey (Redis), PostgreSQL, and ClickHouse databases
  • Load balancing and CDN with HTTPS
  • Encrypted offsite database backups
  • Managed firewalls and regular vulnerability scanning
  • Ongoing system and application updates with continuous security auditing
  • 24/7 monitoring, alerting, and proactive incident response
  • Up to 99.99% SLA uptime guarantee

Cloud Providers

Managed Sentinel clusters can be deployed on several supported cloud providers or on a customer’s own private infrastructure.

  • Hetzner
    Hetzner is a German cloud provider offering reliable and cost-effective infrastructure. It is ideal for EU-based customers seeking GDPR compliance and low-latency performance within the European Economic Area, with additional deployment options available in the US and Singapore.

  • AWS (Amazon Web Services)
    Amazon Web Services provides a global, enterprise-grade infrastructure with data centers in nearly every region worldwide. Recommended for customers requiring maximum scalability, strict compliance certifications (ISO, SOC, HIPAA, GDPR), and seamless integration with other AWS services.

  • Azure (Microsoft Cloud)
    Microsoft Azure offers enterprise-level performance, security, and compliance. It is particularly well-suited for organizations already using Microsoft 365, Active Directory, or hybrid Azure environments, and for those operating in regulated industries.

  • Customer’s Private Cloud
    We can also deploy and manage Sentinel within your own private or on-premise cloud, provided the required system specifications, access, and security standards are met.

Pricing Overview

Managed Deployments are composed of several components. The following pricing applies to deployments on Hetzner (prices for other providers vary):

Cluster Management

Includes setup, configuration, and ongoing maintenance of the cluster, covering:

  • Firewall management
  • Vulnerability scanning
  • Regular OS and software updates
  • 24/7 monitoring and alerting
  • Health checks and proactive incident response
Cluster ManagementMonthly Price
First cluster€3,000
Additional cluster€2,000

Servers

A minimal cluster consists of 6 VPS servers, typically a combination of Small servers for control planes and Large servers for agent nodes.

SmallMonthly Price
EU regions€100 per server
US regions€110 per server
Singapore€160 per server
LargeMonthly Price
EU regions€172 per server
US regions€174 per server
Singapore€257 per server

Server specifications — all servers run Linux on dedicated AMD vCPUs:

TypeSpecs
Small4 vCPU, 16 GB RAM
Large16 vCPU, 64 GB RAM

Server type availability may vary by region.

Storage

SSD-based Block Storage Volumes persist database data. At least 1 TB of storage is recommended for long-term data retention.

StoragePrice (per month)
SSD Block Storage€0.044 / GB

Network Traffic

Covers all data transfer between servers, external services, and the CDN. CDN traffic is billed separately.

RegionIncludedAdditional Traffic
EU regions20 TB free€1 / TB
US regions2 TB free€1 / TB
Singapore2 TB free€7.4 / TB

CDN

The CDN handles HTTPS (TLS) termination, caching, and DDoS protection. We recommend bunny.net — an EU-based, privacy-friendly CDN provider. You may also bring your own CDN or API gateway.

CDN ServicePrice
TLS (HTTPS) terminationFree
Traffic2 TB free, €5 / additional TB

Backups

Automatic, encrypted backups of Valkey, PostgreSQL, and ClickHouse databases are stored offsite in an S3-compatible bucket. Customers may optionally use their own remote storage (S3, Azure Blob, or SFTP).

Backup StoragePrice
First 1 TBFree
Additional storage€1 / TB

ALTCHA Sentinel License

Managed Deployments require an Enterprise License of ALTCHA Sentinel. A single license covers all clusters and regions in a multi-regional setup.

Basic support is included. Advanced support plans are available separately.

Onboarding

A one-time setup fee starting at €3,000 per deployment (varies by region and infrastructure complexity). This covers all engineering, configuration, and QA work required to deliver a production-ready managed environment.

Optional onboarding services may include advanced security hardening, performance benchmarking, and penetration testing.

Pricing Examples

Example 1 – Hetzner: Single Region (EU) 1 cluster with 6 servers:

  • Cluster Management: €3,000
  • Control Planes (Small servers): 3 × €100 = €300
  • Agents (Large servers): 3 × €172 = €516
  • Storage (1TB): €45.06
  • Sentinel Enterprise License (Basic support): €600
  • Total: €4,461.06 / month

Example 2 – Hetzner: Multi-Regional (EU + US) 2 clusters, each with 6 servers:

  • First cluster (EU):
    • Cluster management: €3,000
    • Control Planes (Small servers): 3 × €100 = €300
    • Agents (Large servers): 3 × €172 = €516
  • Second cluster (US):
    • Cluster management: €2,000
    • Control Planes (Small servers): 3 × €110 = €330
    • Agents (Large servers): 3 × €174 = €522
  • Storage (1TB): €45.06
  • Sentinel Enterprise License (Basic support): €600
  • Total: €7,313.06 / month

Scalability & Performance

A typical small cluster runs 6 Sentinel instances, scaling throughput roughly linearly with the number of instances.

EndpointPer Instance (4 vCPUs)Estimated Cluster Total
Challenge (/v1/challenge)~2,000 RPS~12,000 RPS
Verify (/v1/verify)~2,000 RPS~12,000 RPS
Threat Detection (/v1/threat)~2,000 RPS~12,000 RPS
Email Classification (/v1/eml, 5 kB email)~400 RPS~2,400 RPS
Text Classification (/v1/classifier, 5 kB text)~300 RPS~1,800 RPS

Scaling out with additional nodes increases total throughput proportionally.

High Availability

High availability is achieved through:

Limitations

To ensure reliability, consistency, and security, Managed Deployments include the following restrictions:

  • Customer access to databases is read-only
  • Databases cannot be shared with other applications
  • No third-party Docker images or external apps may be deployed
  • No direct SSH access to servers

Notes

  • Managed Deployments require a minimum 1-year contract
  • Prices exclusive of VAT/Sales tax
  • Billed quarterly

Getting Started

  1. Contact us
    Reach out to discuss your requirements and preferred deployment regions.

  2. Plan your deployment
    We’ll help you design optimal configurations and select the best regional layout.

  3. Receive a proposal
    You’ll receive a detailed pricing proposal, deployment plan, and tailored SLA.

  4. Provisioning & delivery
    Typical delivery time is 5–10 business days, depending on provider, cluster size, and regions.

  5. Ongoing management
    Once live, your cluster is continuously monitored, updated, and secured by our engineering team.