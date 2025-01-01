Rate Limiters

Rate limiters allow you to control the number of requests a device or user can make within a specified time period. This mechanism is essential for preventing excessive or abusive traffic directed at the API endpoints.

Feature Highlights

Conditional rate limiting : Apply limits based on specific rules or criteria.

: Apply limits based on specific rules or criteria. Customizable behavior: Tailor keys, alerts, and response codes to suit your needs.

Use Cases

Prevent request flooding on public API endpoints.

Limit validations per device or IP address.

Control request volume for external services.

Autopilot

When Autopilot is enabled, a default rate limiter is automatically applied to all incoming requests. This provides a basic level of protection by default, without requiring any additional configuration.

You can override this default rate limiter by defining a set rule that specifies a new rateLimit value. This allows you to customize the rate-limiting behavior to better suit your application’s needs.

Global Flood-Preventing Limiter

The server includes a built-in rate limiter designed to protect against request flooding by malicious actors. This limiter is applied early in the request lifecycle—before any database queries or compute-intensive operations are executed—ensuring that abusive traffic is rejected as early as possible.

You can configure the flood protection threshold by setting the FLOOD_RATE_LIMIT environment variable. This limit applies only to public or unauthenticated endpoints.

Configuration

To define a custom rate limiter, configure a new Security Group Rule. The example below sets a rate limit of 100/1h (100 requests per hour) and applies it globally to all users:

{ "action" : " set " , "conditions" : [], "name" : " Rate Limiter " , "set" : [ { "field" : " rateLimit " , "value" : " 100/1h " } ] }

Keys

Rate limiters are associated with a key , which uniquely identifies each limiter instance. By default, this key corresponds to an Ephemeral Device Key (EDK), ensuring compliance with privacy regulations while allowing per-device tracking without personal data exposure.

However, you can customize the key type using Security Group Rules with the set action and specifying the key field.

Supported Key Types

Ephemeral Device Key (EDK) – Default

IP Address

API Key

No key (global rate limiter)

Definition Format

Rate limiters are defined using the format {requests}/{duration} . For example, 100/1h allows 100 requests within a one-hour window.

Duration Examples

Format Description 100/1s 100 requests per second 100/5m 100 requests per 5 minutes 100/2h 100 requests per 2 hours 100/1d 100 requests per day 100/1w 100 requests per week (7 days)

Advanced Parameters

For greater control, you can specify additional parameters inside parentheses:

Alert : Triggers an alert when the limit is exceeded. Optionally provide a custom message: 100/1h(alert) 100/1h(alert=custom_message)

Key : Override the default key used for rate limiting: 100/1h(key=ip) Allowed values: apiKey , ip , edk , or empty string for global scope.

Code : Define a custom error code returned upon hitting the limit: 100/1h(code=TOO_MANY_REQUESTS)



Example with multiple parameters:

100/1h(key=ip&alert=Too many requests from IP&code=429_TOO_MANY)

Ephemeral Device Keys (EDK)

To ensure ALTCHA Sentinel adheres to strict data-privacy regulations, the system uses Ephemeral Device Keys (EDKs) — short-lived, non-persistent identifiers designed for rate-limiting and security enforcement.

IP Addresses as Keys

When using IP addresses as rate-limiting keys, each IP is first hashed using a cryptographic algorithm (SHA-256) combined with a random salt. This process pseudonymizes the IP address, ensuring it is not stored in its original form.

The resulting hash is stored temporarily (e.g., in an in-memory store like Redis) solely for rate-limiting purposes and is automatically discarded after a short expiration period.