Backups and Recovery

ALTCHA Sentinel is distributed as a Docker image that requires a persistent storage volume for database data. You have two options for backing up this volume:

Standard volume backup tools – Take a snapshot of the entire persistent volume. Built-in database backup – Upload database snapshots to AWS S3 or Azure Blob Storage.

The backup process depends on your deployment runtime. Follow official Docker documentation or use third-party solutions to back up your volumes.

Recommended solution:

Azure App Services

When hosting on Azure App Services, the persistent volume is mounted using Azure Storage. For data protection, configure your storage with appropriate redundancy.

About Redundancy:

Protects against hardware failures, network/power outages, and regional disasters.

Does not protect against accidental deletion or human error.

Recommendation:

Enable automated database snapshots (as described in the Built-in Database Snapshots section) for additional backup protection.

Built-in Database Snapshots

The built-in backup mechanism lets you schedule automatic snapshots and upload them to remote storage (AWS S3 or Azure Blob Storage).

Note The built-in backup only covers database files. It does not include uploaded files or other volume data.

Note Optionally enable snapshot encryption by setting the SNAPSHOTS_ENCRYPTION_KEY environment variable.

Manual Backups via the Admin App

Navigate to Admin → Snapshots. Click Create Snapshot. Select the database to back up: Main database – Contains primary data (users, API keys, etc.).

– Contains primary data (users, API keys, etc.). Redis – Contains short-lived data (rate limiters, etc.). Click Create to generate and upload the snapshot.

Tip Remote storage (S3/Azure) must be configured before using manual backups.

Configuring Automated Snapshots

Set these environment variables to enable scheduled backups:

Variable Description SNAPHOSTS_CRON_SCHEDULE Cron expression for backup frequency (e.g., 0 0 * * * for daily at midnight). SNAPHOSTS_STORAGE_PROVIDER Supported: s3 , azure , or local . SNAPHOSTS_STORAGE_* Provider-specific credentials (e.g., SNAPHOSTS_STORAGE_AZURE_CONNECTION_STRING ). SNAPHOSTS_DB_PREFIX (Optional) Remote storage path prefix for snapshots (defaults to altcha-sentinel-backups/db/${iso_date()} ). SNAPSHOTS_ENCRYPTION_KEY (Optional) Encryption key for snapshots.

Refer to the Storage Providers documentation for more details.

Example (Azure Blob Storage):

SNAPHOSTS_CRON_SCHEDULE="0 0 * * *" SNAPHOSTS_STORAGE_PROVIDER=azure SNAPHOSTS_STORAGE_AZURE_CONTAINER=backups SNAPHOSTS_STORAGE_AZURE_CONNECTION_STRING=DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=test;AccountKey=XXXX;EndpointSuffix=core.windows.net

Restoring a Snapshot

Via the Admin App:

Go to Admin → Snapshots. Click Restore Snapshot. Enter the remote snapshot URI (e.g., /altcha-sentinel-backups/db/... ). Click Restore – the server will reload after restoration.

Via API:

Use these endpoints for programmatic backup/restore:

Create: POST /v1/admin/snapshots/create

Restore: POST /v1/admin/snapshots/restore

For details, see the API Documentation.