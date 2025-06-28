European Accessibility Act

ALTCHA is fully compliant with EAA.

The European Accessibility Act (EAA) is a directive adopted by the European Union to ensure that products and services are accessible to people with disabilities. The EAA aims to create a more inclusive digital environment by setting common accessibility requirements across EU member states. By June 28, 2025, all applicable products and services must comply with the EAA.

The directive is mandatory for all businesses in the EU, with the sole exception of companies employing fewer than 10 people.

ALTCHA is committed to helping organizations meet these requirements by providing tools and solutions that align with the EAA’s accessibility standards. This documentation outlines how ALTCHA supports EAA compliance, similar to its alignment with WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines).

What is the European Accessibility Act (EAA)?

The EAA is a directive (2019/882) that establishes accessibility requirements for certain products and services, including:

Websites and mobile applications

E-commerce platforms

Banking services

E-books and e-readers

Transportation services

Self-service terminals (e.g., ticketing machines, ATMs)

The goal of the EAA is to ensure that people with disabilities have equal access to digital and physical services, fostering inclusivity and reducing barriers.

How ALTCHA Supports EAA Compliance

ALTCHA provides solutions that help organizations meet the accessibility requirements outlined in the EAA. Below are the key areas where ALTCHA aligns with EAA compliance:

1. Accessible CAPTCHA Solutions

ALTCHA offers an accessible alternative to traditional CAPTCHA systems, which are often a barrier for users with disabilities. Our solution is designed to meet the following EAA requirements:

Perceivable : ALTCHA’s CAPTCHA is designed to be perceivable by all users, including those using screen readers or assistive technologies.

: ALTCHA’s CAPTCHA is designed to be perceivable by all users, including those using screen readers or assistive technologies. Operable : Users can interact with ALTCHA using keyboard navigation or other input methods, ensuring compliance with EAA’s operability standards.

: Users can interact with ALTCHA using keyboard navigation or other input methods, ensuring compliance with EAA’s operability standards. Understandable : The CAPTCHA process is simple and intuitive, reducing confusion for users with cognitive disabilities.

: The CAPTCHA process is simple and intuitive, reducing confusion for users with cognitive disabilities. Robust: ALTCHA is built to work reliably across all platforms and assistive technologies, with valid HTML5 markup, ARIA support, and full compatibility with EAA’s technical requirements.

2. WCAG Alignment

The EAA references WCAG 2.1 Level AA as a benchmark for digital accessibility. ALTCHA’s solutions are fully compliant with WCAG 2.1 Level AA, ensuring that they meet the EAA’s requirements for digital products and services.

3. Inclusive Design

ALTCHA is built with inclusive design principles, ensuring that all users, regardless of ability, can access and interact with our tools. This aligns with the EAA’s goal of creating a barrier-free digital environment.

4. Documentation

ALTCHA provides comprehensive documentation to help organizations implement accessible solutions. This includes:

Key EAA Requirements

EAA Requirement ALTCHA’s Role Perceivability ALTCHA’s CAPTCHA is designed to be perceivable by all users, including those using assistive technologies. Operability Users can interact with ALTCHA using keyboard navigation or other input methods. Understandability The CAPTCHA process is simple and intuitive, reducing confusion for users with cognitive disabilities. Robustness Works reliably across all platforms and browsers with valid HTML5 markup and ARIA support. Compatibility with Assistive Technologies ALTCHA is fully compatible with screen readers and other assistive tools. WCAG 2.1 Level AA Compliance ALTCHA meets WCAG 2.1 Level AA standards, which are referenced in the EAA.

Steps to Ensure EAA Compliance with ALTCHA

While ALTCHA’s widget is compliant, final responsibility for EAA compliance rests with the implementing organization. Regular audits recommended.

Integrate ALTCHA: Replace traditional CAPTCHA systems with ALTCHA’s accessible solution. Test for Accessibility: Use accessibility testing tools to ensure your website or application meets EAA and WCAG standards. Provide Documentation: Include ALTCHA’s accessibility features in your compliance documentation. Train Your Team: Educate your team on the importance of accessibility and how ALTCHA supports EAA compliance.

Why Choose ALTCHA for EAA Compliance?

Proven Accessibility : ALTCHA is designed to meet the highest accessibility standards, including WCAG 2.1 Level AA and EAA requirements.

: ALTCHA is designed to meet the highest accessibility standards, including WCAG 2.1 Level AA and EAA requirements. Ease of Integration : ALTCHA is easy to integrate into existing systems, minimizing disruption to your workflow.

: ALTCHA is easy to integrate into existing systems, minimizing disruption to your workflow. Commitment to Inclusivity: ALTCHA is committed to creating a more inclusive digital environment for all users.

Conclusion

The European Accessibility Act (EAA) 2025 represents a significant step toward creating a more inclusive digital landscape. By choosing ALTCHA, organizations can ensure that their products and services meet EAA requirements while providing an accessible and user-friendly experience for all.