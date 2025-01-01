Get Started with ALTCHA

ALTCHA (“Alternative CAPTCHA”) provides a modern, ethical alternative to reCAPTCHA and other outdated CAPTCHA systems.

Unlike traditional CAPTCHAs, ALTCHA:

Uses no cookies or intrusive tracking

No intrusive puzzles

Leverages cryptographic proof-of-work for frictionless verification

Offers enhanced protection when combined with ALTCHA Sentinel

Learn more: 10 Reasons ALTCHA Is Better.

Components

A complete implementation includes three parts:

ALTCHA Widget - JavaScript component that handles proof-of-work verification and user interaction with customizable UI options and lightweight implementation. ALTCHA Sentinel - Self-hosted all-in-one spam protection platform that combines proof-of-work with machine learning and pattern recognition to block abuse while maintaining full privacy compliance. Recommended for production environments requiring robust protection. Integration libraries - Server-side tools for payload validation and verification, supporting multiple programming languages.

Recommended Setup with Sentinel

For full protection and compliance:

Install ALTCHA Sentinel on your infrastructure Embed the JavaScript Widget in your website Validate submissions with the server libraries

Open Source Option

For basic proof-of-work protection without Sentinel:

Set up server endpoints using the libraries Add the JavaScript Widget to your site Verify submissions with the server libraries

Tips

Refer to the Customization Guide to adjust the widget to your needs.

Use the auto attribute to enable automatic verification on form submission.

attribute to enable automatic verification on form submission. Enable the Floating UI for a near-invisible CAPTCHA experience.

Migration Guides

Enterprises

If you’re looking for enterprise-specific documentation, visit the For Enterprises page.

Support

Need help?