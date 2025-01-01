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ALTCHA for WordPress Pricing
ALTCHA for WordPress is a premium security plugin designed for production environments.
Choose the plan that fits your needs:
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Free
Activated automatically on installation. Includes essential protection features such as Under Attack Mode. Suitable for testing ALTCHA or securing personal sites.
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Professional
Unlock the full capabilities of ALTCHA — invisible protection, advanced firewall, and unlimited usage across your site. Ideal for businesses, e-commerce, and high-traffic websites that require reliability. Starting at €189/year for 1 site (+€48 per additional site).
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Lifetime
Includes all Professional features with a one-time payment for a perpetual license. Starting at €499 for 1 site (+€49 per additional site).
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Agency
Built for agencies and service providers managing multiple client sites. Includes bulk licensing for up to 100 sites per license. Priced at €1,199/year for 100 sites.
Premium plan pricing is available directly in the plugin under the Upgrade section. (Prices may vary by region.)