Server Verification
This page describes how the server verifies the client in two implementation scenarios:
- With Sentinel
- With a custom server
1) Sentinel Verification
When using Sentinel, the widget:
- Fetches the challenge directly from the Sentinel server
- Computes the proof of work
- Automatically submits the solution to Sentinel for verification
During verification, Sentinel performs additional checks to determine whether to accept or reject the request.
In this workflow, your backend must verify the server signature generated by Sentinel using the
verifyServerSignature function.
2) Custom Server Verification
When implementing your own server without Sentinel:
- The widget fetches the challenge from your backend
- Computes the proof of work
- Submits the solution payload along with form data to your backend
In this workflow, your backend verifies the challenge solution directly using the
verifySolution function.