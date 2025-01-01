Questi contenuti non sono ancora disponibili nella tua lingua.
Kubernetes Deployment
Kubernetes provides enterprise-grade container orchestration for hybrid, cloud, or on-premises deployments.
Benefits
- Complete infrastructure control and customization
- Flexible scaling and high availability
- Production-ready deployment architecture
- Support for multiple environments (cloud, hybrid, on-prem)
Requirements
- Operational Kubernetes cluster (installation guide)
- Helm package manager (installation guide)
- kubectl configured to access your cluster
Replicas
Multi-replica (multi-instance) deployments are available only with Professional and Enterprise licenses. The Trial license supports up to 3 instances for testing purposes. For all other license plans, ensure that only a single replica is running.
Helm Chart Installation
Official Helm charts are hosted in our GitHub repository:
https://github.com/altcha-org/helm-charts
Basic Installation
- Add the Helm repository:
- Update your local chart cache:
- Install the chart with default settings:
Accessing Endpoints
After installation, access the service using:
Default endpoints:
- Web Interface:
http://<service-ip>:8080
- API:
http://<service-ip>:8080/v1
- API Documentation:
http://<service-ip>:8080/v1/docs
Default credentials:
- Username:
root
- Password:
root
For production environments, configure:
- Ingress controller for external access
- TLS certificates for HTTPS
- Custom domain names
Customized Installation
Common configuration options:
Key configuration parameters:
service.type: ClusterIP, NodePort, or LoadBalancer
ingress.enabled: Configure external access via Ingress
image.tag: Specific version tag (recommended for production)
persistence.size: Storage allocation for persistent data
resources.requests/limits: CPU/memory resource allocation
For complete configuration options, see the chart documentation.
ENV Variables
To configure environment variables, you can either pass them directly in the
helm install command or define them in a
values.yaml file.
Via CLI parameters:
Using a
values.yaml file:
Upgrading Sentinel
Upgrading Sentinel in a Kubernetes environment is simple using Helm. You can upgrade to a new version by updating the Helm release with the desired image tag.
Step-by-Step Upgrade
- Verify the Latest Version
Check the latest releases or Helm Chart repository for the latest available version tag (e.g.,
v1.2.3).
- Upgrade the Release
Run the following command to upgrade Sentinel:
If you’ve installed it with additional options or a custom namespace, repeat them in the upgrade command:
The
--reuse-values flag ensures that all your previous configuration remains intact, updating only the image version.
- Monitor the Upgrade
Check the rollout status to confirm that the upgrade completes successfully:
Optional: Roll Back to Previous Version
To revert to a previous version:
To list revision numbers:
Notes
- Always use a specific version tag for upgrades—avoid
latestin production.
- The upgrade will cause a rolling restart of pods with no expected downtime (assuming readiness probes are passing).
- If using persistence, data will be retained across upgrades.
Next Steps
- Review the Clustering Guide for fault-tolerant clusters.
- Follow the Integration Checklist to ensure a secure deployment.