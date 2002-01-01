Questi contenuti non sono ancora disponibili nella tua lingua.
Docker Compose Deployment
This guide explains how to install Sentinel on a cloud VPS or bare-metal server using a production-ready setup.
While recommended deployment options like Azure App Services, AWS ECS, or Kubernetes offer high uptime, reliability, and strong security guarantees, their monthly infrastructure costs can add up quickly.
For budget-conscious deployments, the setup described below offers a secure, production-ready deployment with monthly infrastructure cost as low as €5.
Prerequisites
- A VPS or dedicated server (e.g. a cloud server from Hetzner)
- Ubuntu Server 24.04 installed
1. Create a Server
This guide uses Hetzner as the VPS provider. Hetzner Online GmbH is a German company offering affordable hosting with data centers in the EU and US.
If you already have a server or use a different provider, skip to Step 3 – Run the Installation Script.
To get started with Hetzner:
- Visit hetzner.com
- Register for their cloud services
Create a new server:
- In the Hetzner Cloud Console, go to Servers
- Click Add Server
- Choose a location (e.g. Nuremberg)
- Select Ubuntu 24.04 as the image
- Choose a VPS type (e.g. Shared vCPU or Dedicated)
For low-traffic deployments, CAX11 (Shared vCPU / Arm64) is sufficient
- Add your SSH key
See How to Create an SSH Key by DigitalOcean for help
- Firewall and backups can be configured later
- Click Create & Buy Now to confirm
2. SSH into the Server
Once the server is ready, connect to it using SSH:
If you’re using a non-default SSH key location:
3. Run the Installation Script
Run the following command on the server to download and execute the installation script as
root:
This script is designed for a fresh Ubuntu 24.04 installation. It will:
- Update package repositories
- Install required packages
- Enable automatic security updates
- Start and enable Docker to ensure Sentinel runs after reboots
- Create a dedicated non-root user
altchawith sudo privileges
- Configure UFW firewall (allowing SSH + port 8080)
- Install Fail2ban to protect against SSH brute-force attacks
- Create helper scripts in
/home/altcha/altcha/
4. Start Sentinel
Switch to the
altcha user:
Set a new password (default is
altcha123, use this when asked for the “current password”)
Start Sentinel by running the start script:
This command pulls the latest version of Sentinel and runs it on port
8080.
Verify it’s running:
You should receive a JSON response containing
"status": "alive".
Management Scripts
Located in
/home/altcha/altcha/:
./start.sh– Start ALTCHA Sentinel
./stop.sh– Stop ALTCHA Sentinel
./status.sh– Check status and recent logs
./update.sh– Update to the latest version
./logs.sh– View live logs
5. Set Up a Reverse Proxy
To use Sentinel in production, you must configure TLS termination (HTTPS). Accessing Sentinel’s application directly via server IP and HTTP will result in the error: Security Requirement Not Met.
Use a reverse proxy or CDN to provide HTTPS access.
Option 1 – Bunny.net CDN
Bunny.net is an affordable EU-based CDN that offers TLS termination and DDoS protection. You don’t need a custom domain — they provide a free
*.b-cdn.net domain (you can add your own later).
To get started:
- Sign up at bunny.net
- After logging in, go to the CDN section and click Add Pull Zone
- Set a Pull Zone Name
- Set the Origin URL as your server IP with port
8080:
http://{SERVER_IP}:8080
- Click Add Pull Zone
You can skip WordPress or script installation suggestions — they’re not needed.
Option 2 – Hetzner Load Balancer
Using Hetzner’s Load Balancer requires a custom domain managed by Hetzner DNS.
- In Hetzner Cloud Console, go to Load Balancers
- Click Create Load Balancer
- Choose the same region as your server
- Choose a load balancer type (e.g. LB11)
- Under Targets, add your server instance
- Under Services:
- Select protocol: HTTPS
- Destination port:
8080
- Click Add Certificates to configure TLS
- Click Create & Buy Now
Other Options
Other ways to enable TLS termination:
- Cloudflare
- Nginx or Traefik reverse proxy
- Built-in Sentinel TLS support using
HTTP2_CERTand
HTTP2_KEYSee ENV variables
6. Updating Sentinel
To update Sentinel to a newer version, edit the
docker-compose.yml file located at
/home/altcha/altcha/ and set the desired image tag:
Replace
{TAG} with the version you want to use — for example:
1.2.3.
After saving the file, run the update script to pull the new image and restart Sentinel:
7. Access the Application
Default credentials:
- Username:
root
- Password:
root
Access endpoints:
- Web Interface: http://localhost:8080
- API: http://localhost:8080/v1
- API Documentation: http://localhost:8080/v1/docs
Security Recommendations
By default, your server’s public IP allows direct access — bypassing your reverse proxy.
To restrict access:
Restrict by
Host Header
Set the
ALLOWED_HOSTS ENV variable in Sentinel to only allow requests with valid
Host headers (e.g. your domain or CDN hostname).
Also make sure:
- Your proxy forwards the
Hostheader
127.0.0.1is added for health checks
Restrict by IP Address
If you know the IP ranges of your reverse proxy or CDN, you can whitelist only those IPs using your firewall and block all others.
Next Steps
- Follow the Integration Checklist to ensure a secure deployment.
For secure, mission-critical deployments, consider other methods of deployment: