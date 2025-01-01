Bunny.net Deployment

Bunny.net is a global CDN provider based in the EU. It offers integrated services suitable for deploying ALTCHA Sentinel with minimal operational overhead compared to traditional cloud platforms.

This guide explains how to deploy a scalable ALTCHA Sentinel cluster on Bunny.net using its built-in services, without relying on external databases.

Preview Bunny.net Containers and Databases are currently in preview and are not recommended for mission-critical deployments.

Benefits

All-in-one solution with competitive pricing

Simple deployment with minimal technical overhead

Supports clustering and autoscaling

EU-based provider

Requirements

Active Bunny.net account

ALTCHA Sentinel version 1.23.0 or later

Deployment Guide

1. Create a Container

Bunny.net provides Magic Containers, designed to simplify scalable deployments.

To deploy ALTCHA Sentinel:

Navigate to Magic Containers under Edge Platform Click + Add App Enter an application name (e.g., Sentinel ) Choose Single region deployment, select a region, and click Next Step Click Add Container

Select GitHub Public in the Registry field

in the field Enter altcha-org/sentinel in the Image field

in the field Select the required version in the Tag field

field Click Add Endpoints (Keep only port 8080 and remove any other automatically created endpoints)

(Keep only port and remove any other automatically created endpoints) Open Environment Variables Add SECRET_SEED and set it to a securely generated random string (minimum 24 characters) Add LICENSE_KEY if applicable

Click Add Container

Click Next Step, then Confirm and Create

Caution Configuring SECRET_SEED is important for multi-instance deployments as it ensures that all nodes share the same secret values. See documentation.

2. Create a Database

Starting with Sentinel version 1.23.0, the application supports remote LibSQL databases, which are available on Bunny.net.

To create and connect a database:

Navigate to Database under Edge Platform Click + Add Database Enter the application name (e.g., Sentinel ) Select Single region deployment and choose the same region as your container Click Add Database Download the generated connection credentials Select Add Secrets to Magic Container App, choose your container app, and confirm

The container will automatically update and begin using the database.

Alternatively, manually configure these environment variables:

BUNNY_DATABASE_URL

BUNNY_DATABASE_AUTH_TOKEN

Standard PostgreSQL and Redis deployments are also supported but require separate infrastructure.

3. Scaling

When using the Bunny.net Database, you can run multiple application instances (replicas), as they all share the same database.

To enable scaling:

Open your app details and navigate to Regions and Scaling Adjust Autoscaling per region as needed Optionally add additional regions Click Save Changes

If configured correctly, all instances will appear in the Sentinel dashboard (root account required).

Tip Keep containers geographically close to the database to minimize latency and optimize performance.

Accessing ALTCHA Sentinel

After deployment, the application is available at:

https://[your-app-id].bunny.run/

Default credentials:

Username: root

Password: root

Endpoints:

Web Interface: https://[your-app-id].bunny.run/

API: https://[your-app-id].bunny.run/v1

API Documentation: https://[your-app-id].bunny.run/v1/docs

To use a custom domain, configure it under Endpoints.

Upgrading Sentinel

Open Container Settings Click Edit on the container Select the desired version in the Tag field Click Update Container to redeploy

Performance

While Magic Containers and the CDN provide strong performance with low latency, the LibSQL database offered by Bunny.net may become a bottleneck in more demanding deployments.

For single-instance deployments, the built-in local database provides significantly better performance, but it does not support multi-instance clustering.

If higher performance is required for multi-instance clusters, consider using PostgreSQL and Redis instead. See the clustering documentation for more details.

Estimated Costs

For small deployments with low to moderate traffic:

Magic Containers : typically under $1 per day per instance

: typically under $1 per day per instance Database : typically under $1 per month 1–2 million rows read per day 50,000–100,000 rows written per day 10–50 MB storage

: typically under $1 per month

Refer to official Bunny.net pricing documentation for accurate and up-to-date cost details.