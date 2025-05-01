END-USER LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR ALTCHA SENTINEL (EULA)

Please read this End-User License Agreement (“Agreement”) carefully before installing or using the Software. By installing, copying, or otherwise using the Software, you agree to be bound by the terms of this Agreement.

This Agreement is a legal agreement between you (either an individual or a legal entity) and BAU Software s.r.o., a company incorporated under the laws of the Czech Republic with its registered office at Lidická 700/19, Brno 602 00, Czechia, Company ID: 19414480, VAT ID: CZ19414480 (“Licensor”).

1. DEFINITIONS

“Software” means the product known as ALTCHA Sentinel, delivered to you via on-line transmission or otherwise as a Docker image, including all associated files, scripts, configuration templates, and documentation provided by the Licensor. The Software is a copyrighted work protected under applicable laws and international treaties. It includes any updates, modifications, or enhancements made available by the Licensor under a valid support plan.

“Licensee” means the person or legal entity who lawfully acquires the Software and agrees to the terms of this Agreement.

2. LICENSE GRANT

The Licensor grants the Licensee a non-exclusive, non-transferable, and revocable license to install and use the Software, solely for the Licensee’s internal business purposes and only on infrastructure owned or controlled by the Licensee.

By default, when installed without a valid license key, the Software activates under a Trial License. The Trial License is granted automatically and is strictly limited to non-production use for the purpose of testing and evaluation only. Use of the Software under the Trial License in any production, commercial, or customer-facing environment is strictly prohibited.

A full license must be properly configured and activated for any use beyond testing and evaluation.

The Software is licensed, not sold.

3. RESTRICTIONS

The Licensee shall not:

Use the Trial License in a production environment or for any commercial, operational, or customer-facing purposes;

Use the Software to provide a hosted service, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), or similar offerings to third parties;

Distribute, sublicense, rent, lease, or otherwise make the Software available to any third party except as expressly permitted by this Agreement;

Modify, adapt, translate, reverse engineer, decompile, or disassemble the Software, except to the extent expressly permitted by applicable Czech law or to the extent necessary to debug or modify components licensed under applicable open source licenses;

Remove or alter any proprietary notices or labels.

4. INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

The Software and all intellectual property rights therein are the exclusive property of the Licensor. This Agreement does not convey any rights of ownership in the Software.

Support services, including access to updates, bug fixes, and security patches, are available only under a valid support plan purchased separately from the Software license. Any support will be provided pursuant to the Licensor’s Support Policy, which is incorporated by reference into this Agreement and may be amended by the Licensor from time to time. Without a support plan, the Licensor is under no obligation to provide any maintenance, support, or updates for the Software.

6. WARRANTY DISCLAIMER

To the maximum extent permitted by Czech law, the Software is provided “as is” without warranty of any kind. The Licensor does not warrant that the Software will meet the Licensee’s requirements, operate uninterrupted, be error-free, or that any defects will be corrected without an active support plan.

Updates, bug fixes, and security patches are provided only under the terms of a separate support plan. Without such a plan, the Software is licensed without any obligation to correct defects or maintain compatibility.

7. LIMITATION OF LIABILITY

To the extent permitted by Czech law, the Licensor shall not be liable for any indirect, incidental, special, punitive, or consequential damages arising out of or in connection with the use of the Software, including but not limited to loss of profit, business interruption, or data loss.

In no event shall the Licensor be liable for any fines, penalties, or other liabilities arising from the Licensee’s failure to comply with applicable laws, regulations, or contractual obligations related to the use of the Software.

The Licensor’s total liability under this Agreement shall be limited to the amount paid by the Licensee for the Software.

8. TERMINATION

This Agreement is effective until terminated. The Licensee may terminate this Agreement at any time by ceasing use of the Software and destroying all copies.

The Licensor may terminate this Agreement immediately if:

The Licensee breaches any provision of this Agreement;

The Licensee fails to make any required payment under a license or support plan, after a reasonable grace period;

The Licensee attempts to transfer or sublicense the Software without written permission.

Upon termination, all rights granted to the Licensee under this Agreement shall immediately cease, and the Licensee must cease all use of the Software and destroy all copies in their possession.

9. PAYMENTS

All fees for the Software license and any associated support plans must be paid in accordance with the pricing and payment terms provided by the Licensor at the time of purchase or renewal.

Failure to pay any applicable fees may result in the suspension or termination of access to the Software, support services, or both. The Licensor reserves the right to charge statutory interest for late payments in accordance with Czech law.

The Licensee is responsible for all applicable taxes, duties, or similar charges arising from this Agreement, excluding taxes based solely on the Licensor’s income.

10. GOVERNING LAW AND JURISDICTION

This Agreement shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Czech Republic. Any disputes arising from this Agreement shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the Czech Republic.

11. MISCELLANEOUS

If any provision of this Agreement is found to be invalid or unenforceable, the remaining provisions shall remain in full force and effect.

This Agreement constitutes the entire agreement between the parties concerning the Software and supersedes any prior agreements or understandings.

The Licensee may not assign or transfer this Agreement without the prior written consent of the Licensor.

Right of Publicity: The Licensor may publicly identify the Licensee as a customer and may use the Licensee’s name and logo in marketing materials, on websites, and in public communications, unless the Licensee explicitly requests in writing to opt out of such publicity.

12. CHANGES TO THE AGREEMENT

The Licensor reserves the right to modify or update this Agreement at any time. Any changes will become effective upon the Licensee’s continued use of the Software after the revised Agreement has been made available. The Licensor will notify the Licensee of material changes by posting an updated version on its website or through other reasonable means.

If the Licensee does not agree to the updated terms, they must stop using the Software and may terminate this Agreement in accordance with Section 8.

By installing or using the Software, you acknowledge that you have read this Agreement, understand it, and agree to be bound by its terms.

Updated May 01, 2025