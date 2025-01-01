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Redis
Redis is used to store shared state, such as rate-limiting data, and to provide pub/sub functionality between Sentinel instances.
In cluster mode (multi-node deployments), a centralized Redis-compatible database is required to ensure consistency across the cluster.
Compatibility
ALTCHA Sentinel is compatible with:
- Redis 7 or later
- Valkey 7 or later
Sentinel uses only the
string data type and a small subset of Redis commands. Any Redis-compatible database that supports
EXPIRE [NX] (Redis/Valkey 7+) should also work.
Enabling Redis
To use an external Redis instance, configure the
REDIS_URL environment variable:
When using Redis Cluster, configure
REDIS_CLUSTER_URL instead and point it to the cluster configuration endpoint.
For more information about Redis Cluster and Redis Sentinel deployments, see the Redis environment variables.
We recommend using Redis 7 or later, or another compatible database such as Valkey 7.
Built-in Store
ALTCHA Sentinel includes a built-in Redis-compatible key-value store that can be used for single-instance deployments. Both persistent and in-memory storage options are supported.
By default, the storage backend is set to
local, which stores data in a local SQLite database. The storage backend can be configured using the
EXOTDB_REDIS_STORAGE environment variable.
Available storage backends:
memory— In-memory storage for single-instance deployments. Data is lost when the application restarts.
local— Persistent storage backed by a local SQLite database.
turbolite— S3-backed persistent storage with cluster support. Requires
TURBOLITE_REDIS_URLto be configured. See Turbolite documentation.