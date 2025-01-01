Questi contenuti non sono ancora disponibili nella tua lingua.
Forms
Sentinel Forms provide a secure and easy way to collect submissions from websites and applications.
While you can integrate the ALTCHA Widget with a custom server integration, Sentinel Forms offer a simpler solution with additional features including file uploads, submission forwarding (proxy), and email notifications.
Create a New Form
- Navigate to the Forms section in the app
- Click Create Form
- Enter a form name (e.g., “Contact Form”)
- Keep default values for other options
- Click Save to confirm
Using Forms
Sentinel Forms work with your websites and apps through a public endpoint:
/v1/submit/:slug.
HTML Form Configuration
Configure your HTML form with:
method="post"
actionpointing to the Sentinel endpoint
Example:
Requirements
- The ALTCHA Widget must be included within the
<form>element
- Submissions without a valid ALTCHA payload will be rejected
Note: If you modify the widget’s field name, append
?altchaField=custom_name to your submission URL.
Form Settings
Access form settings by clicking the More options button (⋮) next to the form in the table.
Slug
The Slug is a unique, URL-friendly identifier for your form (e.g.,
contact-form). Slugs must be unique across all accounts.
Status
- Active: Form accepts submissions
- Inactive: Form rejects submissions and returns errors
Uploads
To enable file upload functionality:
-
Basic Configuration:
- Toggle to enable file uploads
- Optionally set a maximum file size limit (e.g.,
10MB)
-
Required Plugin:
- You must install the
altcha/uploadplugin
- View plugin documentation for installation and usage instructions
- You must install the
File uploads will not function without the plugin installed and properly configured.
Proxy
Forward submissions to another backend service:
- Configure target URL
- Preserves original POST method and Content-Type header
- Forwards submissions without modification
Email Notifications
Receive email alerts for new submissions by configuring:
- SMTP connection (form-specific or via ENV variables)
- Recipient list (multiple emails separated by commas)
SMTP Connection Format
Optional SMTP Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
from
|Sender’s email address
replyTo
|Reply-to email address
secure=true
|Use TLS (port 465)
ignoreTLS=true
|Ignore server STARTTLS support
requireTLS=true
|Force STARTTLS usage
rejectUnauthorized=false
|Allow self-signed/invalid TLS certificates
Add parameters as query strings: