Custom Parameters
When integrating with ALTCHA Sentinel, the challenge generation endpoint
GET /v1/challenge allows you to pass custom parameters that are included with the verification data returned at the final submission step.
Custom parameters let you attach additional metadata that your server can process or validate during verification.
Usage
Custom parameters are provided as URL query parameters prefixed with
params.:
All custom parameters:
- are incorporated into the challenge salt (signed and verifiable via the challenge
signature)
- appear in the
verificationDataobject returned by the API
Limits
- Maximum of 10 custom parameters
- Maximum of 20 characters per parameter name
- Maximum of 100 characters per parameter value
Example
Challenge request
Verification data
The custom parameters are included in the
verificationData object: