Questi contenuti non sono ancora disponibili nella tua lingua.
Security Recommendations
Replay Attacks
To defend against replay attacks, where a client resubmits a previously valid solution, your server must ensure that each challenge is single-use.
Maintain a registry (e.g., an in-memory store or database) of solved challenges and reject any attempt to reuse a challenge that has already been accepted.
It is recommended to use a short challenge expiration to ensure that challenges are invalidated after they expire. In combination with expiration, your registry of used challenges can automatically discard entries after the same duration. As a general guideline, set the expiration time between 20 minutes and 1 hour.
Replay Attacks with Server Signatures
When using Sentinel, your backend receives a server signature instead of a proof-of-work solution. This signature must be cryptographically verified.
To prevent reuse, maintain a registry of used payloads. Use the unique
id parameter included in the payload and the signed
verificationData object as a key in this registry.
Sentinel assigns a default challenge expiration time of 20 minutes, which can be adjusted using the
expires parameter in the Security Group settings.
The registry of used payloads should retain entries for the same duration as the challenge expiration time.
Alternatively, you can use the
POST /v1/verify/signature endpoint, which includes built-in protection against replay attacks.
Challenge Expiration
Challenge expiration prevents challenges from being reused after a certain period. This adds a layer of security by limiting the window of opportunity for an attacker.
A simple and effective approach is to embed a server-side timestamp into the challenge’s
salt when generating it.
Use the
?expires=<unix_ts> parameter in the salt, as described in the salt parameters section. The widget will automatically detect this parameter. Your server must then verify that the current time has not passed the
expires timestamp during challenge verification.
Rate Limiting
Implement rate limiting to reduce the risk of brute-force or denial-of-service (DoS) attacks. This ensures that malicious clients cannot overwhelm your system with repeated requests.