Migrating from Cloudflare Turnstile
This guide shows how to migrate from Cloudflare Turnstile to ALTCHA Sentinel, a self-hosted, privacy-friendly CAPTCHA alternative that doesn’t rely on external services or user tracking.
Key Differences
|Feature
|Turnstile
|ALTCHA
|Challenge Type
|Frictionless
|Frictionless or code challenge
|Implementation
|Requires Cloudflare service
|Self-hosted
|Accessibility
|Generally accessible
|WCAG compliant, screen-reader friendly
|Privacy
|Cloudflare logs and tracks data
|No tracking, privacy-focused
|Compliance
|Varies by usage and region
|GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, CPPA, LGPD, DPDPA, PIPL compliant
|Verification
|Server-to-Turnstile API call
|Fast, local cryptographic verification
|Limit
|< 1,000,000 / month
|Unlimited
Implementation Comparison
Cloudflare Turnstile (Previous Implementation)
Frontend:
Backend (Node.js example):
ALTCHA Sentinel (New Implementation)
Frontend:
Import the ALTCHA widget:
Then include the widget in your form:
Backend (Node.js example):
For supported environments, see Libraries and Plugins. Currently supported environments include TypeScript, Go, Python, Java, Elixir, PHP, and Ruby.
If the library is not available in your environment, you can use the
POST /v1/verify/signature endpoint to verify the payload.
For more details, refer to the Server Integration guide.
Migration Steps
-
Remove Turnstile dependencies
- Delete the Turnstile script and widget code
- Remove related backend verification logic
-
Install ALTCHA
- Deploy ALTCHA Sentinel or use an existing instance
- Follow the Widget Integration guide
- Add
<altcha-widget>to your forms
-
Add server-side verification
- Validate ALTCHA responses using ALTCHA’s verification method
Benefits of Migration
- Complete control with a self-hosted solution
- Fully transparent and auditable code
- No third-party data sharing or tracking
- Minimal latency and performance-friendly
Troubleshooting
See the Troubleshooting guide for help with common issues.