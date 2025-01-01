Migrating from reCAPTCHA

This guide helps you migrate from Google’s reCAPTCHA to ALTCHA Sentinel, a privacy-friendly alternative that doesn’t track users or require invasive challenges.

Key Differences

Feature reCAPTCHA ALTCHA Challenge Type Often intrusive puzzles Frictionless or code challenge Implementation Requires Google services Self-hosted Accessibility Can present barriers to users WCAG compliant, screen-reader friendly Privacy Tracks users across sites No tracking, privacy-focused Compliance Concerns GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, CPPA, LGPD, DPDPA, PIPL compliant Verification Server-to-Google API call Fast, local cryptographic verification Limit < 10,000 / month Unlimited

Implementation Comparison

reCAPTCHA (Previous Implementation)

Frontend:

< script src = " https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js " ></ script > < div class = " g-recaptcha " data-sitekey = " YOUR_SITE_KEY " ></ div >

Backend (Node.js example):

const response = req . body [ " g-recaptcha-response " ]; const secret = " YOUR_SECRET_KEY " ; const resp = await fetch ( ` https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify?secret= ${ secret } &response= ${ response } ` , { method: " POST " , } ); const verification = await resp . json (); if ( ! verification . success ) { throw new Error ( " CAPTCHA verification failed " ); }

ALTCHA Sentinel (New Implementation)

Frontend:

Import the altcha package in your app or website:

import " altcha " ;

Include the <altcha-widget> into your <form> :

< altcha-widget challengeurl = " https://sentinel.example.com/v1/challenge?apiKey={YOUR_API_KEY} " ></ altcha-widget >

Backend (Node.js example):

For supported environments, see Libraries and Plugins. Currently supported environments include TypeScript, Go, Python, Java, Elixir, PHP, and Ruby.

If the library is not available in your environment, you can use the POST /v1/verify/signature endpoint to verify the payload.

verify.js import { verifyServerSignature } from " altcha-lib " ; // The Base64-encoded payload received from the Widget upon submission const payload = req . body [ " altcha " ]; // Use the secret from your Sentinel App for the API key used in the challenge const apiKeySecret = " sec_... " ; // Verify the payload const { verified } = await verifyServerSignature ( payload , apiKeySecret ); if ( ! verified ) { throw new Error ( " ALTCHA verification failed " ); }

For more details, refer to the Server Integration guide.

Migration Steps

Remove reCAPTCHA dependencies Delete Google reCAPTCHA script tags

Remove any server-side verification code Install ALTCHA Deploy your ALTCHA Sentinel instance

Follow the Widget Integration guide

Add the <altcha-widget> to your forms Implement server-side verification Use the verification helper to validate challenges on form submission

Benefits of Migration

Improved page load performance

Accessible and frictionless protection

No tracking or user profiling

Reduced compliance overhead

Troubleshooting

For common integration issues, refer to the Troubleshooting guide.

Further Reading