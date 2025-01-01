 Salta ai contenuti
Migrating from reCAPTCHA

This guide helps you migrate from Google’s reCAPTCHA to ALTCHA Sentinel, a privacy-friendly alternative that doesn’t track users or require invasive challenges.

Key Differences

FeaturereCAPTCHAALTCHA
Challenge TypeOften intrusive puzzlesFrictionless or code challenge
ImplementationRequires Google servicesSelf-hosted
AccessibilityCan present barriers to usersWCAG compliant, screen-reader friendly
PrivacyTracks users across sitesNo tracking, privacy-focused
ComplianceConcernsGDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, CPPA, LGPD, DPDPA, PIPL compliant
VerificationServer-to-Google API callFast, local cryptographic verification
Limit< 10,000 / monthUnlimited

Implementation Comparison

reCAPTCHA (Previous Implementation)

Frontend:

<script src="https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api.js"></script>
<div class="g-recaptcha" data-sitekey="YOUR_SITE_KEY"></div>

Backend (Node.js example):

const response = req.body["g-recaptcha-response"];


const secret = "YOUR_SECRET_KEY";


const resp = await fetch(
  `https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify?secret=${secret}&response=${response}`,
  {
    method: "POST",
  }
);


const verification = await resp.json();


if (!verification.success) {
  throw new Error("CAPTCHA verification failed");
}

ALTCHA Sentinel (New Implementation)

Frontend:

Import the altcha package in your app or website:

import "altcha";

Include the <altcha-widget> into your <form>:

<altcha-widget
  challengeurl="https://sentinel.example.com/v1/challenge?apiKey={YOUR_API_KEY}"
></altcha-widget>

Backend (Node.js example):

For supported environments, see Libraries and Plugins. Currently supported environments include TypeScript, Go, Python, Java, Elixir, PHP, and Ruby.

If the library is not available in your environment, you can use the POST /v1/verify/signature endpoint to verify the payload.

verify.js
import { verifyServerSignature } from "altcha-lib";


// The Base64-encoded payload received from the Widget upon submission
const payload = req.body["altcha"];


// Use the secret from your Sentinel App for the API key used in the challenge
const apiKeySecret = "sec_...";


// Verify the payload
const { verified } = await verifyServerSignature(payload, apiKeySecret);


if (!verified) {
  throw new Error("ALTCHA verification failed");
}

For more details, refer to the Server Integration guide.

Migration Steps

  1. Remove reCAPTCHA dependencies

    • Delete Google reCAPTCHA script tags
    • Remove any server-side verification code

  2. Install ALTCHA

  3. Implement server-side verification

Benefits of Migration

  • Improved page load performance
  • Accessible and frictionless protection
  • No tracking or user profiling
  • Reduced compliance overhead

Troubleshooting

For common integration issues, refer to the Troubleshooting guide.

Further Reading