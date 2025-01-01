Questi contenuti non sono ancora disponibili nella tua lingua.
Migrating from reCAPTCHA
This guide helps you migrate from Google’s reCAPTCHA to ALTCHA Sentinel, a privacy-friendly alternative that doesn’t track users or require invasive challenges.
Key Differences
|Feature
|reCAPTCHA
|ALTCHA
|Challenge Type
|Often intrusive puzzles
|Frictionless or code challenge
|Implementation
|Requires Google services
|Self-hosted
|Accessibility
|Can present barriers to users
|WCAG compliant, screen-reader friendly
|Privacy
|Tracks users across sites
|No tracking, privacy-focused
|Compliance
|Concerns
|GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, CPPA, LGPD, DPDPA, PIPL compliant
|Verification
|Server-to-Google API call
|Fast, local cryptographic verification
|Limit
|< 10,000 / month
|Unlimited
Implementation Comparison
reCAPTCHA (Previous Implementation)
Frontend:
Backend (Node.js example):
ALTCHA Sentinel (New Implementation)
Frontend:
Import the
altcha package in your app or website:
Include the
<altcha-widget> into your
<form>:
Backend (Node.js example):
For supported environments, see Libraries and Plugins. Currently supported environments include TypeScript, Go, Python, Java, Elixir, PHP, and Ruby.
If the library is not available in your environment, you can use the
POST /v1/verify/signature endpoint to verify the payload.
For more details, refer to the Server Integration guide.
Migration Steps
-
Remove reCAPTCHA dependencies
- Delete Google reCAPTCHA script tags
- Remove any server-side verification code
-
Install ALTCHA
- Deploy your ALTCHA Sentinel instance
- Follow the Widget Integration guide
- Add the
<altcha-widget>to your forms
-
Implement server-side verification
- Use the verification helper to validate challenges on form submission
Benefits of Migration
- Improved page load performance
- Accessible and frictionless protection
- No tracking or user profiling
- Reduced compliance overhead
Troubleshooting
For common integration issues, refer to the Troubleshooting guide.