Migrating from Open-Source ALTCHA

This guide helps you migrate from the open-source version of ALTCHA to ALTCHA Sentinel, a powerful, self-hosted anti-spam protection system.

Key Differences

Both the open-source version and ALTCHA Sentinel offer the same strong guarantees around privacy and accessibility. They are fully self-hosted, with no reliance on third-party services.

The main difference is in functionality. ALTCHA Sentinel is a ready-to-use solution that includes powerful, built-in features such as:

  • Adaptive CAPTCHA with code challenges
  • Text classification
  • IP reputation and geolocation
  • Email verification
  • Built-in rate limiting and more

For a detailed breakdown, see the comparison table.

Implementation Differences

Frontend:

Both versions use the same ALTCHA Widget. The only difference is the challengeurl, which must point to your Sentinel deployment and include your API key:

<altcha-widget
  challengeurl="https://sentinel.example.com/v1/challenge?apiKey={YOUR_API_KEY}"
></altcha-widget>

Backend (Node.js example):

With Sentinel, use the verifyServerSignature function instead of the verifySolution function used with the open-source version:

import { verifyServerSignature } from "altcha-lib";


const payload = req.body["altcha"];
const apiKeySecret = "sec_...";


const { verified } = await verifyServerSignature(payload, apiKeySecret);


if (!verified) {
  throw new Error("ALTCHA verification failed");
}

See the server verification flow diagrams to understand the differences between Sentinel and the open-source approach.

Migration Steps

  1. Deploy ALTCHA Sentinel

  2. Update the Widget Integration

    • Change the challengeurl in the <altcha-widget> to point to your Sentinel instance with your API key

  3. Update Server-Side Verification

Need help? Check the Troubleshooting guide for common issues and solutions.

