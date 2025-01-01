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Internationalization I18n

ALTCHA supports 50+ languages. You can import individual language translations or a bundle that includes all of them.

To import all translations:

import "altcha/i18n/all";

To import specific languages only:

import "altcha/i18n/de";
import "altcha/i18n/fr-fr";

Alternatively, you can import the combined bundle, which includes both the widget and all translations:

import "altcha/i18n";

When using the CDN:

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/altcha-org/altcha/dist/i18n/fr-fr.min.js

Language Detection

The widget automatically detects the language from:

  • The <html lang="..."> attribute
  • The user’s browser settings (navigator.languages)

To override the language manually, use the language attribute:

<altcha-widget language="de"></altcha-widget>

Customizing Translations

You can override default translations by updating the global $altcha.i18n registry (globalThis.$altcha.i18n or window.$altcha.i18n):

import "altcha/i18n/de";


$altcha.i18n.set('de', {
  ...$altcha.i18n.get('de'),
  label: 'Ich bin ein Mensch' // Custom label
});

Supported Languages

  • Afrikaans (af)
  • Albanian (sq)
  • Amharic (am)
  • Arabic (ar)
  • Armenian (hy)
  • Azerbaijani (az)
  • Bengali (bn)
  • Basque (eu)
  • Belarusian (be)
  • Bosnian (bs)
  • Bulgarian (bg)
  • Catalan (ca)
  • Chinese - Simplified (zh-cn)
  • Chinese - Traditional (zh-hk)
  • Chinese - Traditional (zh-tw)
  • Croatian (hr)
  • Czech (cs)
  • Danish (da)
  • Dutch (nl)
  • English (en)
  • Estonian (et)
  • Finnish (fi)
  • French - Canada (fr-ca)
  • French - France (fr-fr)
  • Georgian (ka)
  • German (de)
  • Greek (el)
  • Hebrew (he)
  • Hindi (hi)
  • Hungarian (hu)
  • Icelandic (is)
  • Indonesian (id)
  • Italian (it)
  • Irish (ga)
  • Japanese (ja)
  • Kazakh (kk)
  • Korean (ko)
  • Latvian (lv)
  • Lithuanian (lt)
  • Luxembourgish (lb)
  • Macedonian (mk)
  • Maltese (mt)
  • Marathi (mr)
  • Montenegrin (me)
  • Norwegian Bokmål (nb, no)
  • Persian (fa)
  • Polish (pl)
  • Portuguese - Brazil (pt-br)
  • Portuguese - Portugal (pt-pt)
  • Romanian (ro)
  • Russian (ru)
  • Serbian (sr)
  • Slovak (sk)
  • Slovenian (sl)
  • Spanish - Spain (es-es)
  • Spanish - Latin America (es-419)
  • Swahili (sw)
  • Swedish (sv)
  • Tamil (ta)
  • Telugu (te)
  • Thai (th)
  • Turkish (tr)
  • Turkmen (tk)
  • Ukrainian (uk)
  • Urdu (ur)
  • Vietnamese (vi)
  • Yoruba (yo)

Regional packages:

  • All (all)
  • Africa (africa)
  • Americas (americas)
  • Asia (asia)
  • Europe (europe)