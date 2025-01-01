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Internationalization I18n
ALTCHA supports 50+ languages. You can import individual language translations or a bundle that includes all of them.
To import all translations:
To import specific languages only:
Alternatively, you can import the combined bundle, which includes both the widget and all translations:
When using the CDN:
Language Detection
The widget automatically detects the language from:
- The
<html lang="...">attribute
- The user’s browser settings (
navigator.languages)
To override the language manually, use the
language attribute:
Customizing Translations
You can override default translations by updating the global
$altcha.i18n registry (
globalThis.$altcha.i18n or
window.$altcha.i18n):
Supported Languages
- Afrikaans (
af)
- Albanian (
sq)
- Amharic (
am)
- Arabic (
ar)
- Armenian (
hy)
- Azerbaijani (
az)
- Bengali (
bn)
- Basque (
eu)
- Belarusian (
be)
- Bosnian (
bs)
- Bulgarian (
bg)
- Catalan (
ca)
- Chinese - Simplified (
zh-cn)
- Chinese - Traditional (
zh-hk)
- Chinese - Traditional (
zh-tw)
- Croatian (
hr)
- Czech (
cs)
- Danish (
da)
- Dutch (
nl)
- English (
en)
- Estonian (
et)
- Finnish (
fi)
- French - Canada (
fr-ca)
- French - France (
fr-fr)
- Georgian (
ka)
- German (
de)
- Greek (
el)
- Hebrew (
he)
- Hindi (
hi)
- Hungarian (
hu)
- Icelandic (
is)
- Indonesian (
id)
- Italian (
it)
- Irish (
ga)
- Japanese (
ja)
- Kazakh (
kk)
- Korean (
ko)
- Latvian (
lv)
- Lithuanian (
lt)
- Luxembourgish (
lb)
- Macedonian (
mk)
- Maltese (
mt)
- Marathi (
mr)
- Montenegrin (
me)
- Norwegian Bokmål (
nb,
no)
- Persian (
fa)
- Polish (
pl)
- Portuguese - Brazil (
pt-br)
- Portuguese - Portugal (
pt-pt)
- Romanian (
ro)
- Russian (
ru)
- Serbian (
sr)
- Slovak (
sk)
- Slovenian (
sl)
- Spanish - Spain (
es-es)
- Spanish - Latin America (
es-419)
- Swahili (
sw)
- Swedish (
sv)
- Tamil (
ta)
- Telugu (
te)
- Thai (
th)
- Turkish (
tr)
- Turkmen (
tk)
- Ukrainian (
uk)
- Urdu (
ur)
- Vietnamese (
vi)
- Yoruba (
yo)
Regional packages:
- All (
all)
- Africa (
africa)
- Americas (
americas)
- Asia (
asia)
- Europe (
europe)