ALTCHA is an ideal anti-spam solution for enterprises and government organizations requiring compliance with stringent regulations and security measures.

Executive Brief Download the full Executive Brief (PDF) for detailed insights, deployment, and licensing options.

What Is ALTCHA?

ALTCHA is a modern anti-spam solution that replaces outdated systems like reCAPTCHA, hCaptcha, and Cloudflare Turnstile. Unlike these alternatives, ALTCHA is designed for on-premises deployment, giving you complete control over data, security, and compliance — with no external dependencies or risk exposure.

For more information on features and use cases, see the ALTCHA Sentinel documentation.

Why Choose ALTCHA for Enterprise?

ALTCHA Sentinel is a self-hosted solution designed for enterprises that prioritize data protection, compliance, and operational reliability. Built for performance and transparency, ALTCHA offers a robust defense against spam and abuse without compromising control.

100% Data Ownership – By self-hosting ALTCHA Sentinel, organizations maintain full control over their data, ensuring compliance with internal policies and regulatory standards.

– By self-hosting ALTCHA Sentinel, organizations maintain full control over their data, ensuring compliance with internal policies and regulatory standards. Enterprise-Grade Performance – Engineered for high-availability deployments, ALTCHA supports unlimited verifications, delivering unmatched performance even under heavy traffic.

– Engineered for high-availability deployments, ALTCHA supports unlimited verifications, delivering unmatched performance even under heavy traffic. Transparent and Auditable – With open-source components at its core, ALTCHA enables full code transparency and auditability—critical for organizations with strict security and compliance requirements.

– With open-source components at its core, ALTCHA enables full code transparency and auditability—critical for organizations with strict security and compliance requirements. Reliable and Actively Maintained – Backed by responsive support and continuous development, ALTCHA evolves to meet the latest security challenges.

– Backed by responsive support and continuous development, ALTCHA evolves to meet the latest security challenges. Cost Efficiency at Scale – ALTCHA Sentinel’s licensing model and unlimited verifications reduce total cost of ownership, especially for high-volume deployments, making it a more economical choice compared to cloud-based alternatives.

– ALTCHA Sentinel’s licensing model and unlimited verifications reduce total cost of ownership, especially for high-volume deployments, making it a more economical choice compared to cloud-based alternatives. Trusted by Leading Organizations – ALTCHA is already in use by thousands of companies worldwide, including government agencies and large-scale enterprises.

Compliance & Legal Requirements

ALTCHA is built with privacy and compliance in mind. Our products help enterprises meet strict legal and regulatory obligations while maintaining high security and accessibility standards.

Licensing & Support

We provide enterprise-grade licensing and support with transparent pricing, ensuring reliable performance on your infrastructure.

Managed Deployments

For organizations that need enterprise-grade reliability without operational overhead, Managed Deployments deliver a fully managed ALTCHA Sentinel cluster — built, monitored, and maintained by our engineering team.

Technical Resources

The following documentation will help your engineering team evaluate ALTCHA’s architecture and integrate it smoothly with your existing systems.

Next Steps

We respect your preference for a streamlined onboarding experience. ALTCHA Sentinel is designed to help enterprises get started quickly with minimal friction. Our onboarding process includes clear documentation, self-service integration, and optional expert assistance to ensure a smooth deployment from day one.

With transparent, upfront pricing — no hidden fees or upsells — your organization can confidently evaluate and scale. Enterprise plans offer premium features and unlimited scalability to meet evolving needs.

Should you require support, our team is available to provide dedicated assistance and expert guidance throughout your onboarding and ongoing usage.

You can begin with a free 30-day trial to test and evaluate ALTCHA Sentinel in your environment.

When you’re ready to upgrade, purchase an Enterprise license at eu.altcha.org/license.

Automated billing supports monthly payments only. For biannual or annual billing — with 10% and 20% discounts respectively — please contact us. Biannual and annual billing is available via bank transfer to an EU-based account.

Costs

Unlike traditional anti-spam services, ALTCHA Sentinel offers unlimited verifications, providing predictable costs and eliminating surprise overage fees.

Below is a comparison of estimated monthly costs for handling 3 million verifications a month:

Solution Approximate Price / Month reCAPTCHA €3,500+ hCaptcha €4,000+ ALTCHA Sentinel €600 (+infrastructure costs)

With ALTCHA Sentinel, you pay a fixed license and support fee — not per verification.

Unlike reCAPTCHA and hCaptcha, which require continuous connectivity to external cloud services, ALTCHA Sentinel runs fully on your own infrastructure. This makes it uniquely suited for organizations demanding high availability, data residency, and full operational control.

With our Managed Deployments, overall costs remain in a similar range to third-party solutions — but you gain the benefits of dedicated infrastructure, strong data privacy, and complete operational control over your deployment.

For questions or a custom quote, contact us.

FAQ

For frequently asked questions, visit FAQ page.