LGPD Compliance

ALTCHA is fully compliant with LGPD.

ALTCHA is a self-hosted, privacy-first solution designed to simplify compliance with Brazil’s General Data Protection Law (LGPD). Unlike third-party services, it operates entirely within your infrastructure, eliminating external data processing, tracking, or cookies—keeping user data under your control.

1. No Cookies or Tracking

ALTCHA does not use:

Cookies or Persistent Identifiers – No cookie consent banners required.

– No cookie consent banners required. Personal Data Collection – Verification logs are anonymized, with no ties to individual users.

For more technical details on how Sentinel respects and protects user privacy, please see the Privacy Protection documentation.

2. Fully Self-Hosted

All data processing happens on your servers —no reliance on external providers.

—no reliance on external providers. No international data transfers—ensuring compliance with LGPD’s data localization principles.

3. No Personal Data Storage

Verifies interactions without collecting identifiable user information.

identifiable user information. IP addresses and metadata are anonymized or discarded, avoiding classification as personal data under LGPD.

4. No Subprocessors or Data Sharing

Zero third-party dependencies—eliminating LGPD compliance risks tied to vendors.

LGPD Compliance Checklist

While ALTCHA is compliant by design, ensure your implementation follows LGPD best practices:

No Cookie Consent Needed – No tracking means no additional disclosures.

– No tracking means no additional disclosures. Data Minimization – Collects only what’s strictly necessary (if anything).

– Collects only what’s strictly necessary (if anything). No User Rights Requests – No stored personal data = no deletion or access requests under LGPD Article 18.

– No stored personal data = no deletion or access requests under LGPD Article 18. No Cross-Border Data Transfers – Self-hosting keeps data within Brazil.

Why It Matters

LGPD compliance is effortless with ALTCHA:

Self-hosted = Full control over user data.

= Full control over user data. No tracking = No legal overhead for consent management.

= No legal overhead for consent management. No cookies or identifiers = Simplified compliance with LGPD’s strict privacy rules.

By design, ALTCHA reduces compliance risks while protecting user privacy under Brazilian law.

ALTCHA is designed to support LGPD-compliant implementations, but final responsibility for regulatory compliance lies with you, the data controller. Ensure your deployment does not introduce additional data processing or storage beyond what ALTCHA provides.