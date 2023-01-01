License and Legal Considerations

ALTCHA Sentinel is commercial software. By purchasing a license, you agree to and accept the End-User License Agreement (EULA).

Related Documents

Ownership

ALTCHA Sentinel is developed and sold by BAU Software s.r.o., Czechia, EU. The company is wholly Czech-owned, with no foreign investments or liabilities.

BAU Software s.r.o.

Lidická 700/19

Brno, 602 00

Czechia

VAT: CZ19414480

Invoicing & Payments

Online Payments

We use Paddle.com Market Ltd (London, UK) to handle online payments, invoicing, and worldwide VAT/tax compliance. Paddle serves as the Merchant of Record, which means:

You are purchasing the product from Paddle.

Paddle is responsible for billing and ensuring transaction compliance.

Although Paddle issues the invoices, the software and related services are delivered by BAU Software s.r.o.

Bank Transfers

Bank transfers to an EU-based account are available exclusively for Enterprise customers. In this case, VAT-compliant invoices are issued directly by BAU Software s.r.o.

Trademark

ALTCHA is an EU-registered trademark (No. 019015396) owned by Daniel Regeci, the project creator and company founder.

Copyright

© 2023–2025 Daniel Regeci, BAU Software s.r.o. All rights reserved.

Open Source

Our open-source software, libraries, and tools available at github.com/altcha-org are typically licensed under the MIT License (verify individual repositories for exceptions).

Third-Party Dependencies

ALTCHA Sentinel incorporates the following open-source components, whose licenses require acknowledgment:

Apache 2.0

BSD 3-Clause

LGPL v2.1

SoX (bundled in Docker image)

In accordance with the licenses, the license files and notices are included in the ALTCHA Sentinel Docker image:

/usr/share/licenses/altcha-sentinel/

Additional MIT-Licensed and Other Dependencies