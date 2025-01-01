Email Spam Filter

The Email Spam Filter provides real-time spam and phishing protection for applications and services that process inbound emails. It automatically parses, authenticates, and classifies EML-format emails, detecting spam, malicious content, and phishing attempts. ALTCHA Sentinel combines content analysis, natural language processing, and signature verification (ARC, DKIM, SPF) to deliver fast and reliable results — without requiring ongoing training.

This system works quietly in the background, handling high volumes of email while maintaining rapid classification times (~15 ms per 20 KB email). Unlike traditional spam filters that rely on static rules or blacklists, Sentinel is designed to be zero-configuration and low-maintenance, making it ideal for modern SaaS, helpdesk, and web applications.

Features

Intelligent Email Analysis

Content & Language Analysis : Inspects email content, structure, and phrasing to detect spammy or malicious patterns.

: Inspects email content, structure, and phrasing to detect spammy or malicious patterns. Signature Verification : Confirms sender authenticity using ARC, DKIM, and SPF records.

: Confirms sender authenticity using ARC, DKIM, and SPF records. Attachment Handling : Safely extracts attachments and optionally uploads them to S3 or Azure Blob for further inspection.

: Safely extracts attachments and optionally uploads them to S3 or Azure Blob for further inspection. Rapid Classification: Processes typical 20 KB emails in ~15 milliseconds for high-volume services.

Seamless Integration

Parse EML to JSON via API : Submit emails through the HTTP API and receive structured content and classification results.

: Submit emails through the HTTP API and receive structured content and classification results. Metadata Support : Including sender address and other headers improves detection accuracy.

: Including sender address and other headers improves detection accuracy. Automatic Risk Assessment: Applies pre-configured rules to decide whether to deliver, flag, or quarantine messages.

Extensible & API-Friendly

Similarity Matching (Optional) : Submit user-reported spam to improve detection of evolving patterns.

: Submit user-reported spam to improve detection of evolving patterns. Programmatic Access: Integrate email classification into custom workflows, forms, or SaaS platforms.

Alternatives

ALTCHA Sentinel’s Email Spam Filter focuses on automated spam and phishing protection for services that handle user-submitted emails. Similar solutions exist, but Sentinel emphasizes high-speed processing, low maintenance, and out-of-the-box effectiveness:

SpamAssassin: Rule-based spam filtering with a long history of email analysis.

RSPAMD: Modern open-source spam filtering system.

Integration Steps

Integrating the Email Spam Filter into your service: