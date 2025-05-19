 Aller au contenu
ALTCHA ALTCHA ALTCHA

Ce contenu n’est pas encore disponible dans votre langue.

ALTCHA Sentinel Releases

RSS

1.16.0: Redis Cluster and Security Updates

Released: 2025-12-14

UPDATE RECOMMENDED due to a vulnerability in altcha-lib. See the Security Advisory.

Highlights:

  • New: Added support for Redis Cluster and Redis Sentinel deployments. Docs
  • Security: Updated altcha-lib to v1.4.1, preventing possible replay attacks via salt splicing. Security Advisory.
  • Security: Updated dependencies to address potential security vulnerabilities.
  • Improvement: Added missing legacy time zones still in use for geo-detection.

1.15.0: Improvements and Security Updates

Released: 2025-11-16

Highlights:

  • Improvement: Removed all telemetry data from the license “call home” request. Docs
  • Improvement: Enhanced the classifier’s RANDOM_CHARS logic to recognize a wider range of random sequences.
  • Fix: Resolved issues with Google OAuth refresh token handling.
  • Security: Updated dependencies to address potential security vulnerabilities.

1.14.0: Improvements and Security Updates

Released: 2025-10-26

Highlights:

  • New: Ability to disable certain features on accounts. Docs
  • New: Ability to adjust the maximum PoW complexity. Docs
  • Fix: Rate limiters configured on API keys are now scoped under their respective API key, avoiding shared limits between keys for identically configured rate limiters.
  • Fix: Added missing timezones to the built-in list used for geo-location.
  • Fix: UI fixes and improvements related to responsiveness.
  • Security: Updated dependencies to address potential security vulnerabilities.

1.13.1: Security Updates and Bug Fixes

Released: 2025-10-13

Highlights:

  • Security: Updated dependencies to address minor security vulnerabilities.
  • Fix: Minor UI fixes and improvements.

1.13.0: Challenge Custom Params and Bug Fixes

Released: 2025-10-05

Highlights:

  • New: Challenge API now supports custom parameters. Docs
  • Improved: PostgreSQL TLS/SSL support — AWS RDS CA bundle is now built-in for easier setup. Docs
  • Fix: ipinfo.io with MMDB can now be enabled only when using IPINFO_IO_MMDB_DOWNLOAD_URL that includes an authorization token. Docs
  • Security: Updated dependencies to address minor security vulnerabilities.

1.12.0: Phishing Detection

Released: 2025-09-23

Highlights:

  • New: Phishing URL detection in the Classifier and Email Spam Filter. Docs
  • New: Classifier now includes two new rules: URL_PHISHING and CONSECUTIVE_LINE_BREAKS. Docs
  • New: Simple rules configuration UI for Security Groups now supports request origins.
  • Improved: Security Group rules now support conditions based on request origin, including wildcard matching. Docs
  • Improved: The verificationData property returned from POST /v1/verify now includes additional values such as the request origin and user’s timezone. Docs
  • Improved: Request logs now include error messages for non-OK status codes.
  • Fix: REDIS_KEY_PREFIX environment variable was not being applied.
  • Fix: Minor UI fixes and improvements.

Migration required:

ClickHouse users must migrate the database schema to include error. Docs

1.11.0: Email Spam Filter

Released: 2025-09-09

Highlights:

  • New: Email Spam Filter for parsing and classifying EML files. Docs
  • New: Request logs now include verificationId from POST /v1/verify.
  • New: Prometheus metrics now include API verification metrics. Docs
  • Improved: General stability and minor bug fixes across the application.

Migration required:

ClickHouse users must migrate the database schema to include verificationId. Docs

1.10.2: AI Rules and Bug Fixes

Released: 2025-08-28

Highlights:

  • Improvement: AI providers now allow request parameter override using AI_PROVIDER_REQUEST_OPTIONS. Docs
  • Fix: X_FORWARDED_FOR_TRUSTED with IPv4 + IPv6 dual stack
  • Fix: CSP styles error in Safari

1.10.1: Bug Fixes

Released: 2025-08-26

Highlights:

  • Fix: Apply a default container memory limit when one is not explicitly set.
  • Fix: Minor UI fixes and improvements.

1.10.0: OpenTelemetry

Released: 2025-08-19

Highlights:

  • New: OpenTelemetry support (Enterprise only). Docs
  • New: Added LICENSE_JSON environment variable to disable license-server verification.
  • Fix: Total system memory and CPUs now correctly report the container’s limits if set.

1.9.0: PostgreSQL and Clustering

Released: 2025-08-05

This release introduces improved and simplified clustering with PostgreSQL as the primary database. Clustering is now also available in the Professional plan.

Highlights:

  • New: Support for PostgreSQL as the primary database engine, offering better performance and scalability. Docs
  • New: Streamlined clustering configuration for easier setup and management. Docs
  • Improved: General stability, minor bug fixes, and performance enhancements across the application.

1.9.1: Clustering Improvements

Released: 2025-08-05

Highlights:

  • Improvement: Cluster monitoring now includes database and Redis health checks.
  • Fix: Various UI enhancements and fixes related to clustering and application configuration.

1.8.2: Performance Improvements

Released: 2025-07-23

Highlights:

  • Improvement: Threat Intelligence reporting endpoint now returns actions and whether the limit has been reached.
  • Improvement: Optimized loading of Threat Intelligence data, significantly improving application start time.
  • Fix: Minor UI fixes and improvements.

1.8.1: Threat Intelligence

Released: 2025-07-15

Highlights:

  • New: Threat Intelligence for automatic detection and blocking of malicious IPs.
  • Fix: Minor UI fixes and improvements.

Migration required:

If you previously used FIREHOL_* environment variables, review and update your configuration in the new Threat Sources section. These variables have been removed, and blocklist URLs are now managed directly through Threat Sources.

1.7.0: Filtering, IP resolvers

Released: 2025-07-02

Highlights:

  • New: Cloudflare IP resolver using the CF-IPCountry HTTP header.
  • Improvement: Filtering and search capabilities across the application.
  • Improvement: IP resolvers can be combined for more comprehensive IP resolution.
  • Improvement: Alerts now include the API key and user-agent.
  • Fix: Issue with the disableRules parameter in the classifier.
  • Fix: Minor UI fixes and improvements.

1.6.0: Logs and Analytics

Released: 2025-06-22

Highlights:

  • New Feature: ClickHouse integration for high-performance data storage and real-time analytics.
  • Improvement: Enhanced analytics dashboard now displays the total number of requests and all matched spam rules.
  • Improvement: More accurate language detection for very short texts.
  • Improvement: Minor UI enhancements, including dark mode adjustments and general bug fixes.
  • Fix: Issue with excluding countries from the high-risk country list.

1.5.0: General Improvements and Bug Fixes

Released: 2025-06-15

Highlights:

  • New: Added environment variables to configure update schedules for data sources and IP resolvers.
  • Improvement: Updated Content Security Policy to support the redirect page and API documentation.
  • Fix: Geo-location data was not being properly recorded in request logs.

1.4.0: IPInfo Resolver and Bug Fixes

Released: 2025-06-08

Highlights:

  • New Feature: IPInfo.io IP resolver – Integrated IPInfo.io service for IP resolution.
  • Fix: Monitoring endpoints IP whitelist with default values causing issues with Kubernetes probes.

1.3.0: AI Security Rules

Released: 2025-06-03

Highlights:

  • New Feature: AI Security Rules.
  • Fix: Improved WAV bit depth in audio challenges for better browser compatibility.
  • Fix: Corrected CSP policy in JSON editor to restore style loading.
  • Fix: Enhanced protection against replay attacks in /v1/verify/signature.

1.2.0: Enhanced Similarity Matching and Redirects

Released: 2025-05-25

Highlights:

  • New Feature: Links and Redirects – Generate short, shareable links that show a verification challenge before redirecting to the final destination. Helps block bots and abuse before users reach protected URLs.
  • New Feature: Partial Similarity Matching – Identify suspicious phrases within longer text using substring-based detection.
  • Breaking Change: Request logs and alerts now require admin role access.
  • UI Improvements: General design polish and usability enhancements.

1.1.0: First Public Release

Released: 2025-05-19

We’re excited to announce the first public release of ALTCHA Sentinel!

Getting Started:

To begin using ALTCHA Sentinel, follow our Installation Guide.