Managed Deployments

Managed Deployments provide enterprises and organizations with a fully managed, production-grade ALTCHA Sentinel environment — combining the flexibility of self-hosting with the reliability of a managed service.

Each deployment is built, operated, and monitored by the ALTCHA engineering team to ensure optimal performance, robust security, and predictable uptime — all without the operational overhead of maintaining infrastructure in-house.

What’s Included

A Managed Deployment is a turn-key, production-ready cluster of ALTCHA Sentinel, continuously maintained and monitored by our team.

Fully managed, ready-to-use ALTCHA Sentinel cluster built on Kubernetes

High availability with automated orchestration and failover

Multi-regional support for globally low-latency performance

Managed Valkey (Redis), PostgreSQL, and ClickHouse databases

Load balancing and CDN with HTTPS

Encrypted offsite database backups

Managed firewalls and regular vulnerability scanning

Ongoing system and application updates with continuous security auditing

24/7 monitoring, alerting, and proactive incident response

Up to 99.99% SLA uptime guarantee

Cloud Providers

Managed Sentinel clusters can be deployed on several supported cloud providers or on a customer’s own private infrastructure.

Hetzner

Hetzner is a German cloud provider offering reliable and cost-effective infrastructure. It is ideal for EU-based customers seeking GDPR compliance and low-latency performance within the European Economic Area, with additional deployment options available in the US and Singapore.

AWS (Amazon Web Services)

Amazon Web Services provides a global, enterprise-grade infrastructure with data centers in nearly every region worldwide. Recommended for customers requiring maximum scalability, strict compliance certifications (ISO, SOC, HIPAA, GDPR), and seamless integration with other AWS services.

Azure (Microsoft Cloud)

Microsoft Azure offers enterprise-level performance, security, and compliance. It is particularly well-suited for organizations already using Microsoft 365, Active Directory, or hybrid Azure environments, and for those operating in regulated industries.

Customer’s Private Cloud

We can also deploy and manage Sentinel within your own private or on-premise cloud, provided the required system specifications, access, and security standards are met.

Pricing Overview

Managed Deployments are composed of several components. The following pricing applies to deployments on Hetzner (prices for other providers vary):

Cluster Management

Includes setup, configuration, and ongoing maintenance of the cluster, covering:

Firewall management

Vulnerability scanning

Regular OS and software updates

24/7 monitoring and alerting

Health checks and proactive incident response

Cluster Management Monthly Price First cluster €3,000 Additional cluster €2,000

Servers

A minimal cluster consists of 6 VPS servers, typically a combination of Small servers for control planes and Large servers for agent nodes.

Small Monthly Price EU regions €100 per server US regions €110 per server Singapore €160 per server

Large Monthly Price EU regions €172 per server US regions €174 per server Singapore €257 per server

Server specifications — all servers run Linux on dedicated AMD vCPUs:

Type Specs Small 4 vCPU, 16 GB RAM Large 16 vCPU, 64 GB RAM

Server type availability may vary by region.

Storage

SSD-based Block Storage Volumes persist database data. At least 1 TB of storage is recommended for long-term data retention.

Storage Price (per month) SSD Block Storage €0.044 / GB

Network Traffic

Covers all data transfer between servers, external services, and the CDN. CDN traffic is billed separately.

Region Included Additional Traffic EU regions 20 TB free €1 / TB US regions 2 TB free €1 / TB Singapore 2 TB free €7.4 / TB

CDN

The CDN handles HTTPS (TLS) termination, caching, and DDoS protection. We recommend bunny.net — an EU-based, privacy-friendly CDN provider. You may also bring your own CDN or API gateway.

CDN Service Price TLS (HTTPS) termination Free Traffic 2 TB free, €5 / additional TB

Backups

Automatic, encrypted backups of Valkey, PostgreSQL, and ClickHouse databases are stored offsite in an S3-compatible bucket. Customers may optionally use their own remote storage (S3, Azure Blob, or SFTP).

Backup Storage Price First 1 TB Free Additional storage €1 / TB

ALTCHA Sentinel License

Managed Deployments require an Enterprise License of ALTCHA Sentinel. A single license covers all clusters and regions in a multi-regional setup.

Basic support is included. Advanced support plans are available separately.

Onboarding

A one-time setup fee starting at €3,000 per deployment (varies by region and infrastructure complexity). This covers all engineering, configuration, and QA work required to deliver a production-ready managed environment.

Optional onboarding services may include advanced security hardening, performance benchmarking, and penetration testing.

Pricing Examples

Example 1 – Hetzner: Single Region (EU) 1 cluster with 6 servers:

Cluster Management: €3,000

Control Planes (Small servers): 3 × €100 = €300

Agents (Large servers): 3 × €172 = €516

Storage (1TB): €45.06

Sentinel Enterprise License (Basic support): €600

Total: €4,461.06 / month

Example 2 – Hetzner: Multi-Regional (EU + US) 2 clusters, each with 6 servers:

First cluster (EU): Cluster management: €3,000 Control Planes (Small servers): 3 × €100 = €300 Agents (Large servers): 3 × €172 = €516

Second cluster (US): Cluster management: €2,000 Control Planes (Small servers): 3 × €110 = €330 Agents (Large servers): 3 × €174 = €522

Storage (1TB): €45.06

Sentinel Enterprise License (Basic support): €600

Total: €7,313.06 / month

Scalability & Performance

A typical small cluster runs 6 Sentinel instances, scaling throughput roughly linearly with the number of instances.

Endpoint Per Instance (4 vCPUs) Estimated Cluster Total Challenge ( /v1/challenge ) ~2,000 RPS ~12,000 RPS Verify ( /v1/verify ) ~2,000 RPS ~12,000 RPS Threat Detection ( /v1/threat ) ~2,000 RPS ~12,000 RPS Email Classification ( /v1/eml , 5 kB email) ~400 RPS ~2,400 RPS Text Classification ( /v1/classifier , 5 kB text) ~300 RPS ~1,800 RPS

Scaling out with additional nodes increases total throughput proportionally.

High Availability

High availability is achieved through:

Automated orchestration and failover

Graceful handling of database unavailability

Multi-regional deployments for regional redundancy

Limitations

To ensure reliability, consistency, and security, Managed Deployments include the following restrictions:

Customer access to databases is read-only

Databases cannot be shared with other applications

No third-party Docker images or external apps may be deployed

No direct SSH access to servers

Notes

Managed Deployments require a minimum 1-year contract

Prices exclusive of VAT/Sales tax

Billed quarterly

Getting Started

Contact us

Reach out to discuss your requirements and preferred deployment regions. Plan your deployment

We’ll help you design optimal configurations and select the best regional layout. Receive a proposal

You’ll receive a detailed pricing proposal, deployment plan, and tailored SLA. Provisioning & delivery

Typical delivery time is 5–10 business days, depending on provider, cluster size, and regions. Ongoing management

Once live, your cluster is continuously monitored, updated, and secured by our engineering team.

Related Documentation