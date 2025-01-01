Email Spam Filter

The Email Spam Filter feature of ALTCHA Sentinel provides advanced, real-time processing and classification of inbound email messages for applications and services that receive and process email content. Through a simple HTTP API, it parses, authenticates, and classifies standard EML-format emails, returning both the parsed content and a detailed classification report.

This feature is ideal for SaaS applications, helpdesk platforms, contact forms, or any service that receives email from external users and needs automated spam and phishing protection without slowing down processing.

How It Works

Unlike traditional spam filters that rely on Bayes classifiers or static blacklists, ALTCHA Sentinel uses a combination of content analysis, natural language processing, and signature verification to assess each email:

Content Analysis – The system inspects the structure and content of each email to identify suspicious patterns. Signature Verification – Checks email authentication methods like ARC, DKIM, and SPF to ensure the sender is legitimate. Natural Language Processing (NLP) – Evaluates the wording and phrasing of emails to detect spammy language. Phishing Detection – Validates URLs against a continuously updated database of verified phishing sites sourced from open-source intelligence. Attachment Handling – Attachments are safely extracted and can be automatically uploaded to cloud storage (S3 or Azure Blob) for further inspection. Rapid Classification – This method allows the filter to determine the likelihood of spam or phishing quickly and reliably, typically processing a 20 KB email in around 15 milliseconds.

By combining these techniques, Sentinel delivers accurate classification without requiring ongoing training, making it perfect for automated services that process inbound emails.

Key Capabilities

High-performance parser and classifier (~15 ms per 20KB email)

Parse EML files to JSON via HTTP API

Automatic upload of attachments to S3 or Azure Blob Storage

Authentication of email signatures (ARC, DKIM, SPF)

Advanced analysis for spam, phishing, and malicious content

