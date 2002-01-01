 Aller au contenu
Backups and Recovery

ALTCHA Sentinel is distributed as a Docker image that requires a persistent storage volume for database data. You have two options for backing up this volume:

  1. Standard volume backup tools – Take a snapshot of the entire persistent volume.
  2. Built-in database backup – Upload database snapshots to AWS S3 or Azure Blob Storage.

Standard Volume Backup Tools

The backup process depends on your deployment runtime. Follow official Docker documentation or use third-party solutions to back up your volumes.

Recommended solution:

Azure App Services

When hosting on Azure App Services, the persistent volume is mounted using Azure Storage. For data protection, configure your storage with appropriate redundancy.

About Redundancy:

  • Protects against hardware failures, network/power outages, and regional disasters.
  • Does not protect against accidental deletion or human error.

Recommendation:

Enable automated database snapshots (as described in the Built-in Database Snapshots section) for additional backup protection.

Built-in Database Snapshots

The built-in backup mechanism lets you schedule automatic snapshots and upload them to remote storage (AWS S3 or Azure Blob Storage).

Manual Backups via the Admin App

  1. Navigate to AdminSnapshots.
  2. Click Create Snapshot.
  3. Select the database to back up:
    • Main database – Contains primary data (users, API keys, etc.).
    • Redis – Contains short-lived data (rate limiters, etc.).
  4. Click Create to generate and upload the snapshot.

Configuring Automated Snapshots

Set these environment variables to enable scheduled backups:

VariableDescription
SNAPHOSTS_CRON_SCHEDULECron expression for backup frequency (e.g., 0 0 * * * for daily at midnight).
SNAPHOSTS_STORAGE_PROVIDERSupported: s3, azure, or local.
SNAPHOSTS_STORAGE_*Provider-specific credentials (e.g., SNAPHOSTS_STORAGE_AZURE_CONNECTION_STRING).
SNAPHOSTS_DB_PREFIX(Optional) Remote storage path prefix for snapshots (defaults to altcha-sentinel-backups/db/${iso_date()}).
SNAPSHOTS_ENCRYPTION_KEY(Optional) Encryption key for snapshots.

Refer to the Storage Providers documentation for more details.

Example (Azure Blob Storage):

SNAPHOSTS_CRON_SCHEDULE="0 0 * * *"
SNAPHOSTS_STORAGE_PROVIDER=azure
SNAPHOSTS_STORAGE_AZURE_CONTAINER=backups
SNAPHOSTS_STORAGE_AZURE_CONNECTION_STRING=DefaultEndpointsProtocol=https;AccountName=test;AccountKey=XXXX;EndpointSuffix=core.windows.net

Restoring a Snapshot

Via the Admin App:

  1. Go to AdminSnapshots.
  2. Click Restore Snapshot.
  3. Enter the remote snapshot URI (e.g., /altcha-sentinel-backups/db/...).
  4. Click Restore – the server will reload after restoration.

Via API:

Use these endpoints for programmatic backup/restore:

  • Create: POST /v1/admin/snapshots/create
  • Restore: POST /v1/admin/snapshots/restore

For details, see the API Documentation.