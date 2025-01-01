AI Providers

AI providers enable the integration of AI agents into Sentinel for advanced data classification and analysis.

Currently supported features:

If you do not plan to use the feature listed above, you can skip configuring an AI provider.

Supported Providers

Sentinel supports the following AI providers:

Anthropic

Azure OpenAI

Google Generative AI

Mistral

Ollama

OpenAI

Configuration

Configure your AI provider using the following environment variables:

AI_PROVIDER : The name of the provider. Supported values: anthropic , azure , google , mistral , ollama , openai

: The name of the provider. Supported values: , , , , , AI_PROVIDER_MODEL : The name of the model (e.g., gpt-4-turbo )

: The name of the model (e.g., ) AI_PROVIDER_OPTIONS : A JSON-encoded string of additional options, including your API key and optional settings like baseURL .

: A JSON-encoded string of additional options, including your API key and optional settings like . AI_PROVIDER_REQUEST_OPTIONS : A JSON-encoded string of additional parameters to be sent in the API request (such as max_tokens , temperature etc.).

Example Configuration

AI_PROVIDER=mistral AI_PROVIDER_MODEL=mistral-large-latest AI_PROVIDER_OPTIONS={"apiKey":"abc123..."}

To specify a custom base URL:

AI_PROVIDER_OPTIONS={"apiKey":"abc123...","baseURL":"https://api.openai.com/v1"}

Provider-Specific Options

Common Options

apiKey : API key for accessing the provider’s service.

: API key for accessing the provider’s service. baseURL : (Optional) Custom API endpoint.

Azure OpenAI

resourceName : The Azure resource name. Used to construct the base URL in the format: https://{resourceName}.openai.azure.com

OpenAI

organization : (Optional) OpenAI organization ID.

: (Optional) OpenAI organization ID. project : (Optional) OpenAI project ID.

: (Optional) OpenAI project ID. compatibility : Set to compatible if using a third-party provider that implements the OpenAI API.

Adjusting Request Parameters

To adjust request parameters such as max_tokens or temperature , configure the AI_PROVIDER_REQUEST_OPTIONS environment variable. Any parameters set in the request options will be added to (or override) parameters in the API request body.

Example: