Ce contenu n’est pas encore disponible dans votre langue.
HIPAA Compliance
ALTCHA is fully HIPAA compliant.
ALTCHA is a self-hosted, security-first solution designed to simplify compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Unlike third-party services, it operates entirely within your infrastructure, ensuring no unauthorized access, data breaches, or external processing of protected health information (PHI) — keeping sensitive data fully under your control.
HIPAA Compliance
1. No Built-in Storage or Transmission of PHI
By default, ALTCHA does not collect, store, or transmit:
- Protected Health Information (PHI) – It does not process patient-identifiable data unless explicitly configured to do so by the user.
- Unencrypted Data Transfers – All communications use secure protocols (e.g., HTTPS).
As a self-hosted solution, PHI may be stored or processed depending on how you implement ALTCHA. It is your responsibility to ensure that your usage does not introduce PHI exposure outside HIPAA-compliant boundaries.
For more technical details on how Sentinel respects and protects user privacy, please see the Privacy Protection documentation.
2. Fully Self-Hosted
- All data processing occurs within your secured environment — no reliance on external cloud providers.
- No third-party access — ensuring PHI never leaves your HIPAA-compliant infrastructure.
3. Audit Trails & Access Controls
- Supports integration with HIPAA-mandated audit logs for access monitoring.
- Role-based access control (RBAC) compatible—restricts system access to authorized personnel only.
4. No Business Associate Agreements (BAAs) Required
- No subprocessors or vendors — eliminating the need for third-party BAAs.
- No external dependencies — reducing compliance overhead.
HIPAA Compliance Checklist
While ALTCHA is compliant by design, ensure your implementation aligns with HIPAA requirements:
- PHI Awareness – Avoid introducing PHI into ALTCHA unless your deployment is HIPAA-secure.
- Encryption – All data in transit is encrypted (TLS).
- Access Logging – Integrates with audit trails for compliance reporting.
- Infrastructure Hardening – Deploy within a HIPAA-secured network (firewalls, access controls).
Why It Matters
HIPAA compliance is streamlined with ALTCHA:
- Self-hosted = Full control over PHI environments.
- No third parties = No BAAs or vendor risk assessments.
- No data retention by default = Reduced breach liability.
By design, ALTCHA minimizes compliance burdens while safeguarding sensitive healthcare workflows.
ALTCHA is designed to support HIPAA-compliant implementations, but final responsibility for regulatory compliance lies with you, the data controller. Ensure your deployment does not introduce additional data processing or storage beyond what ALTCHA provides.